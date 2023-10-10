HOPE MILLS — Angel Robles scored a second-half hat trick Monday as the Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 7-2 win over Gray’s Creek in a United-8 Conference road match.

Lumberton (15-5, 9-1 United-8) led Gray’s Creek (3-12, 3-7 United-8) by a 2-0 score at halftime.

The Pirates didn’t take long to score, with a Brandon Rodriguez goal, assisted by Emilio Carrera, after just 3 1/2 minutes of action. The Pirates added a Korbyn Walton goal, from a Luis Aguilar assist, with nine minutes left in the first half.

Robles scored his first goal 20 seconds into the second half off Rodriguez’ assist for a 3-0 lead. Rodriguez scored his second of the game, assisted by Mark Ramirez, less than six minute into the second half, and Walton scored of the second time on an unassisted goal just 32 seconds later.

Robles scored his final two goals one minute apart, with both unassisted, coming with 12 and 11 minutes remaining.

Lumberton plays Wednesday at Gray’s Creek before the Pirates and Bears meet again Thursday in Lumberton.