PEMBROKE — After logging a double-double in both contests last week, Katie Pressley has been named as the Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week, league officials announced Monday.

A native of Indian Trail, Pressley started the week 43 assists and 16 digs in a key Conference Carolinas victory against Mount Olive. Pressley added a career-high six blocks against the Trojans as well. The senior closed out the week with 34 assists and 10 digs on the road at Erskine.

Pressley ranks fifth in the league with 7.57 assists per set. She has played in 51 sets this season and accumulated 386 assists on the year.