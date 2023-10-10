Lumberton DE commits to Davidson

LUMBERTON — While it’s not necessarily easy to be the star player of any high school football team, even those that are having success week in and week out, there’s an added challenge when a Division-I football player is amongst a team that’s struggling, and has been his entire prep career.

Enter Nakoma Scott, who is a defensive end on a Lumberton High School team that has lost 19 straight games, but is Robeson County’s first Division-I football commit for the class of 2024.

“If you always look at the negative, there won’t be no positive coming out of it,” Scott said. “Coach (Dennis) McFatten, when he first came in here and me and him talked and stuff, he obviously has a plan and has a future for this program and we’ve just got to believe in it. He always told me it’s a selfish game if you make it one, so it comes down to you as a player just wanting to be better and wanting those opportunities.”

From a junior year in which the Pirates didn’t win a game but Scott individually had what he called a “breakout” season, he’s grown into a leadership role in team’s first year under McFatten.

“It’s just been his leadership qualities of understanding — last year’s film he was running around, making plays with his athletic ability, but now I test him of hand placement, eyes, hat and feet, just where he needs to be, to help the team and not just, oh, run and make a play,” McFatten said. “He’s driven to understand football.”

That leadership has shown both on and off the field, McFatten said.

“The young man that he is, he carries it well — with his family, connections of who they are, he carries it very well,” McFatten said. “We all have challenges other than football — life, and just in general being a teenager — and he carries it very well. He knows that all eyes are on him, and I probably get on him more than anybody out here, because he is that example. It’s not going to be a ‘oh, Nakoma gets to do anything he wants’; it’s ‘oh, now I have all eyes on me so everything has to be perfect.’”

Scott committed to Davidson last week, where he will play for coach Scott Abell with the Wildcats, based in the Charlotte area, who compete at the NCAA Division-I Football Championship Subdivision level in the Pioneer League.

“(It was) just the personal connection I had with that coaching staff, and knowing that having a degree at that school holds a lot of weight all around the world,” Scott said. “Also the coaches relationship they built with my mom, and they’re always checking on me and stuff, seeing how I’m doing in school, how I’m doing on the field. It just felt more like a family. I’ve built a family here, so at the next level I want to go somewhere I feel comfortable in, and the atmosphere felt good over there.”

Scott had 10 collegiate offers, ranging from the Division-I level to NAIA.

The opportunity afforded to Scott to play college football can show the rest of the team — and also those on the outside — that finding those opportunities is possible even in a struggling program like Lumberton.

“If you have the talent and the work ethic, they’re going to find you,” And obviously with him, he has the genetics to back that up. There’s some things you can’t coach, but he’s one that’s coachable, and his academics as well. That sends a big message to the young guys — keep your academics up, keep your grades up, because you’ll be more recruitable.”

Part of the work put in by Scott to get here has been a lot of weight room work; McFatten says that since he arrived in January, Scott has increased from 195 pounds to 225 as a result.

In addition to his added strength, Scott says his mental game is also far better as a senior.

“My IQ (has improved); I’ve definitely learned more about the game over the summer, which helped me this year,” Scott said. “And definitely a lot of the drills, the everyday drills that me and Coach McFatten and the rest of the defensive line has done, has helped with my technique. The simple stuff I’ve obviously gotten better at, and working out in the weight room made it a little easier.”

Scott, a four-year varsity player, has been a part of just one win in 29 games at the varsity level. The current senior class has just three more chances to earn another victory — but perhaps the Pirates’ best chance so far this season comes this week, when also-winless Douglas Byrd visits Alton G. Brooks Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“I got asked the other week — going through the hallways, people ask, ‘you think you’re going to win?’” Scott said. “And when you’re on the team, yeah, you should think you’re going to win. Someone’s going to come out with a win, and I’m always betting on us. We’re going to come in there ready.”

It’s not lost on Scott that Friday’s chance comes against the same Douglas Byrd team that the Pirates beat 26-0 on Oct. 15, 2021, the team’s most recent win to date.

“That win in football, it really hit different; especially for this program that hasn’t seen a lot of success,” Scott said. “But this is something that we can build off of to build the people that’s going to be here next year, the (class of) ’25s, ’26s and up, that it’s possible to win and stuff like that.”

While a win in any of this year’s final three games would be meaningful for the Pirates’ young players as Lumberton tries to revive the program, it would also be meaningful to the seniors who are trying to help set the program up for future success.

“They came in saying they want to build the ship. They knew from the jump what we were working with, that this is not a conference championship year, this is setting the foundation for the younger guys, and that’s what they’ve been doing from day one.”

And while Scott and his fellow seniors won’t leave much on-field success in the history books, that foundation can be their legacy, he said.

“This program, it’s coming along; we’re building the ship like coach says,” Scott said. “With the (class of) ’27s and ’28s coming along, this program’s good to go.”

