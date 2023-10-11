Red Springs returns home to face Fairmont

RED SPRINGS — When the Red Springs football team hosts Fairmont Friday, the school will celebrate its homecoming.

Literally.

After four games and five weeks without playing on their home field, the Red Devils finally return to Red Springs as they host the Golden Tornadoes at 7 p.m., beginning a stretch of three straight home games to close the regular season.

“It’s been a stretch, I think we’ve been on the road for five weeks now,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “So it’s good to be back home. … This three-game home run to end the season, we’re looking to end that streak of home losses. We’re getting back to the nitty gritty in the conference; we’ve played two great teams in the conference already, so we’re looking at trying to finish strong in these three game.”

Red Springs last played at home in a 33-13 loss to Purnell Swett on Sept. 1. The Red Devils have lost 12 consecutive home games, dating back to the pandemic-delayed spring 2021 season and a win over South Columbus on April 2, 2021.

Not only are the homecoming festivities apropos with the Red Devils’ return, but it also comes as Fairmont head coach Jeremy Carthen, a Red Springs alumnus, coaches against his alma mater for the first time as a head coach, on a weekend his graduating class is holding its 20-year reunion.

“Going back to my hometown and hoping we can pull this out. It’s going to be a family affair,” said Carthen, who is also the uncle of Red Springs wide receiver/defensive back T.J. Ellerbe.

Both teams will be playing their fourth in-county opponent this season. Both teams defeated Lumberton and both have lost to Purnell Swett and St. Pauls this season.

“I don’t have to get the kids up for these type of games, they always show up ready to fight,” Carthen said. “Hopefully we can pull this one out.”

Red Springs (3-4, 0-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) enters the game coming off lopsided defeats in its first two conference games, including a 56-15 loss at Clinton last week. But Ray hopes the Red Devils can be more competitive the rest of the way, with the last two conference champions in the rear-view mirror.

I definitely think our next three games are more competitive games than what we’ve had so far, so I’m ready to see how we finish off this season,” Ray said. “We’re looking to finish it off 3-0 with a playoff berth.”

Fairmont (1-6, 0-2 Southeastern) has lost six straight games since its season-opening win over Lumberton, including a 35-6 home loss to St. Pauls last week.

In that game, Fairmont held St. Pauls off the scoreboard for nearly the entire first half before a key sequence late in half, sparked by two Bulldog interceptions, turned the momentum. Carthen hopes to build on that strong half as his team faces the Red Devils.

“Our kids are coming out ready to fight,” Carthen said. “I think our defense will do a great job against their offense, but we’ll have to play the game and see.”

“Defensively, Fairmont gets after it,” Ray said. “They play with a lot of energy, they played a homecoming game last week, and that’s the character of their coach; he’s a defensive guy that gets after it with a lot of energy, so I expect them to come in with the same mindset.”

The Golden Tornadoes will face a run-first Red Devils offense led by Jakelsin Mack (701 rushing yards, two touchdowns).

Offensively, Fairmont will look to improve after a six-point showing last week, while Red Springs allowed eight touchdowns in its loss to Clinton.

“We’ve just got to try to get the three-yard gains and the four-yard gains instead of trying to get big plays; we’ve just got to do it methodically,” Carthen said. “We’ve got to take our time and just worry about trying to get first downs before we get a touchdown.”

Containing Fairmont dual-threat quarterback Gabriel Washington will be a priority for the Red Devils, whose defense will be back at full strength after multiple suspensions last week resulting from the fight two weeks ago at St. Pauls.

He’s one of the best athletes, so with him getting the ball in his hands, and most time catching the snaps, a lot of things can happen with him alone. They spread the ball around, they’ve got (Travelius Leach, Demarcus Grissett). They’ve got some good guys in that senior class that can make plays.”

Red Springs has won three of the last four meetings, including a 34-30 win in last year’s season finale at Fairmont; Fairmont won 10 of the 13 meetings from 2006-18, and has a 12-10 advantage since the schools became conference opponents in 2001.

Douglas Byrd at Lumberton

When Douglas Byrd faces Lumberton at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium, one losing streak will come to an end.

Lumberton (0-7, 0-4 United-8 Conference) has lost 19 straight games, while Douglas Byrd (0-7, 0-4 United-8) has lost eight straight. The Pirates’ last win, incidentally, came against the Eagles on Oct. 15, 2021.

Douglas Byrd has lost each of its last five games by 30 points or more, including a 58-0 defeat last week at Cape Fear, and has been outscored 304-82 for the season. Isaiah Pope has thrown fro 438 yards and three touchdowns, with 234 receiving yards and two touchdowns by Talik McCollum, and Sincere Blount has rushed for three touchdowns for the Eagles.

After Lumberton had less than 30 active players at one point earlier this season, the Pirates had 35 for last week’s game against Gray’s Creek, and had its best offensive showing in three years in a 49-34 loss.

The programs have met four times previously, splitting two games in 2013-14 and splitting games in the last two seasons, with Douglas Byrd winning 14-13 last year.

Seventy-First at Purnell Swett

The Purnell Swett football team will face a stiff test in its final home game of the season as United-8 Conference-leading Seventy-First visits Pembroke at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Seventy-First (7-0, 4-0 United-8) has won 27 straight regular-season games including all 18 United-8 games it has played since the conference’s formation in 2021. The Falcons have outscored the opposition 271-48 this season, scoring 37 points or more in six of their seven outings and allowing 14 points or less in all seven, including a 37-0 win last week over Jack Britt.

Quarterback Deandre Nance is the Falcons’ leading rusher (673 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns), and also has 85 passing attempts this season without an interception (718 passing yards, 10 touchdowns). Donovan Frederick (565 yards, five touchdowns) and Jayson Franklin (530 yards, four touchdowns) are also bona fide rushing threats, with Amire Drummond (236 receiving yards, two touchdowns) and Zayvion Hill (five receiving touchdowns) serving as Nance’s biggest targets. Frederick also has 60 tackles and 20 tackles for loss, both team highs, as a linebacker.

Purnell Swett (4-3, 1-3 United-8) has lost three straight games since starting 4-0, including a 27-7 loss last week to South View.

Seventy-First has won all seven of its games against Purnell Swett all-time, including conference meetings in each of the last six seasons and one playoff matchup in 2008; the Falcons have outscored the Rams 288-60 in those seven games.

St. Pauls at West Bladen

After playing in-county opponents in each of the last two weeks, St. Pauls takes the shortest out-of-county road trip this week as the Bulldogs face West Bladen at 7 p.m. Friday.

West Bladen (2-5, 0-2 Southeastern) enters the game off two blowout losses to start conference play, with a 71-13 defeat two weeks ago against Clinton and a 51-24 loss last week at Midway.

About 73% of the Knights’ offensive production has come through the air, led by quarterback Hunter Hester (606 passing yards, seven touchdowns) and wideout Hezekiah Adams (344 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns). Messyah Whitted (205 rushing yards, three touchdowns) is the team’s leading rusher.

St. Pauls (4-3, 2-1 Southeastern) has won four straight games after an 0-3 start, including in-county conference wins over Red Springs and Fairmont the last two weeks, beating the Golden Tornadoes 35-6 on the road Friday.

St. Pauls has won seven straight games in the series and 11 of the last 13, and the Bulldogs lead the all-time series 15-7, with a 10-4 record as conference opponents.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.