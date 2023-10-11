FAYETTEVILLE — One singles player and two doubles teams for the Lumberton girls tennis team advanced to the semifinals, with another individual in the consolation semifinals, at the United-8 Conference tennis tournament Tuesday in Fayetteville. The tournament resumes at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Arnette Park.

The Pirates’ Alyssa Stone beat South View’s Kaleisha Pressley 6-0, 6-0 to advance in singles.

Purnell Swett’s Jori Jones beat Lumberton’s Caroline Hall 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals. In the consolation rounds, Hall topped Purnell Swett’s Lyndzie Locklear 8-2 and also won 8-2 against South View’s Pressley, advancing to the consolation semifinals.

In doubles, Lumberton’s Carlee Register/Mackenzie Register won 6-0, 6-1 over Purnell Swett’s Amaya Bullard/Kamryn Lowery to advance; the Pirates’ Logan Hickman/Shania Hunt won 6-1, 6-4 against Jack Britt’s Ene Audu/Maya Rojas to also advance.

Lady Rams defeats Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett volleyball team topped Douglas Byrd Tuesday, winning 3-1.

Purnell Swett (6-13, 2-10 United-8) won the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-13. Douglas Byrd (0-15, 0-12 United-8) won the third set 25-23 and the Rams won the fourth set 25-11 to close out the match.

Adisyn Bland had eight kills, eight digs and 10 assists for Purnell Swett and Yazmine Lucas had five kills, three blocks and one ace.

The teams meet again Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Rams top Whiteville on the pitch

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 3-1 home nonconference win Wednesday against Whiteville.

Kevin Locklear scored two goals for Purnell Swett (11-8) and Kevin Oxendine had one goal. Phoenix Cummings had two assists and Marcos Ibarra had one.

Whiteville is 3-12 this season.

The Rams play Wednesday at Seventy-First.