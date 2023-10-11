Fairmont’s Addison Waldo finished second in singles at the Southeastern Athletic Conference tennis tournament held Monday and Tuesday in Pembroke.

Fairmont’s Helen Boeshore won the singles championship at the Southeastern Athletic Conference tennis tournament held Monday and Tuesday in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Fairmont’s Helen Boeshore won the singles championship, Madalynn Godwin and Skyler McNeill won the doubles title and the Golden Tornadoes won the team championship at the Southeastern Athletic Conference’s tennis tournament held Monday at Tuesday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Boeshore won the title in singles with a 6-1, 6-2 win in championship match over her Fairmont teammate Addison Waldo. Boeshore also beat Red Springs’ Prudence Muhamba 6-1, 6-1 and Clinton’s Kensley Lamb 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) earlier in the tournament. Waldo reached the final by defeating Red Springs’ Ashley Dominguez 6-0, 6-0 and Clinton’s Kensley Puryear 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Boeshore, Waldo and Clinton’s Puryear and Lamb each qualified for the 2A Mideast Regional, which begin Oct. 20 in Wake Forest.

Godwin/McNeill won the doubles championship with a 6-4, 6-1 win in the final over West Bladen’s Yuli Santana/Yari Santana. Godwin/McNeill also defeated West Bladen’s Madison Wilkins/Lauren Douglas 6-1, 6-1 and Clinton’s Ainsley Parker/Lensey Cabral 6-1, 6-1 to reach the championship match.

St. Pauls’ doubles team of Dana Sanchez/Danae Hernandez finished fourth to advance to regionals. The pair beat Red Springs’ Aireanna Oxendine/Alaiyah Sumpter 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, lost to Yuli Santana/Yari Santana 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals and fell to Parker/Cabral in the third-place match 6-3, 6-3.

Fairmont won the team competition, earning points from how each singles player and doubles team finished in their respective brackets. Clinton was second, West Bladen third, Red Springs and St. Pauls tied for fourth and Midway sixth.

In other singles play, Red Springs’ Muhamba beat St. Pauls’ Amrie Godwin 6-0, 6-2 to advance to her match with Boeshore. St. Pauls’ Thanya Garcia lost 6-1, 6-2 against West Bladen’s Faith Wren in the first round.

Three more local doubles teams lost their first match of the tournament: St. Pauls’ Sarai Lazaro/Angela Morales lost to Parker/Cabral 6-1, 6-1; Red Springs’ Destiny Chavis/Nathaly Godinez lost to Wilkins/Douglas 6-1, 6-4; and Fairmont’s Shalylia Barksdale/Jaelynn Hayes were upended by Clinton’s Lily Williams/April Sinclair 6-1, 2-6, 10-7.