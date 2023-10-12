PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke’s three-goal first half put the Braves in front, and then withstood a second-half Bulldogs rally to notch a 3-2 victory Wednesday evening at LREMC Stadium. Mercy Bell tallied two first-half goals, while Anna Grossheim connected on the other to give the Black & Gold a 3-0 lead at the break.

The brace was Bell’s fourth multi-goal game of the season, tying the school record set in 2005 and 2008 by UNCP Hall of Famer Melanie Cobb. It was Bell’s seventh career multi-goal game. Ashley Forbes recorded the assist on both of Bell’s goals.

The Braves (6-3-2, 4-1-2 CC) moved to 6-8-2 in the all-time series against the Bulldogs (7-3-1, 3-1-2 CC), while also winning for the second straight time at home in the series matchup.

Grossheim collected a failed clearance from the Bulldogs and fired a strike from 15 yards past the diving keeper to open the scoring in the 28th minute.

Ashley Forbes played a beautiful ball in the 42nd minute ahead to Bell, who took a touch to get around the charging keeper and tapped it in to an open net to extend the lead to 2-0.

Two minutes later, Forbes made good on a tackle to gain possession and sent a ball ahead to Bell, who dribbled up the left side and fired a strike off of the netminder’s hands and into the back of the net for a 3-0 lead.

A UNCP foul in the box led to a successful PK from Wingate’s Sophia Husted in the 48th minute, cutting the lead to 3-1.

Wingate’s Caroline Peters put away a free kick from 30 yards out in the 54th minute to give the match its final result.

Bell led the way with her two goals, as well as five shots, with four on goal, both team-highs in the match.

Grossheim notched her 31st career goal for the Braves. Forbes recorded her first and second assists of the season.

The result marked the first time Wingate has allowed more than two goals in a match this season, and the first time in 23 matches dating back to last season.

Senior goalkeeper Chiara Coppin made a career-high ten saves to keep the Braves in front.

UNCP will jump back into Conference Carolinas play Saturday as the Braves host Erskine for Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.