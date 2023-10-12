FAYETTEVILLE — Lumberton soccer senior Angel Robles earned his second straight hat trick Wednesday, leading the Pirates to a 9-0 win at Douglas Byrd.

The Pirates’ win, coupled with a 5-1 Cape Fear loss to Jack Britt, allowed Lumberton (16-5, 10-1 United-8 Conference) to move back into first place outright in the United-8 Conference standings.

Lumberton led Douglas Byrd (0-13, 0-12 United-8) at halftime by a 8-0 tally. The Pirates’ ninth goal, three minutes into the second half, allowed the game to end early by rule due to the nine-goal margin.

Robles’ first goal put the Pirates on the board just 24 seconds into the game, assisted by Mario Robles. Dakoda Hunt scored on a penalty kick before Robles scored his next two goals, assisted by Luis Gomez and Brandon Rodriguez, to complete his hat trick just 17 minutes into the game, making it a 4-0 game.

The Pirates scored four more goals over the rest of the first half, by Robinhio Tanis, assisted by Luis Aguilar; Korbyn Walton, assisted by Porfirio Aquino; Aquino, unassisted; and Joshua Badillo, unassisted.

Robles also assisted on a goal by Mark Ramirez early in the second half, which completed the nine-goal win.

Lumberton plays Thursday at Gray’s Creek.

Purnell Swett wins nailbiter over Seventy-First

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 2-1 overtime win over Seventy-First Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Kevin Oxendine scored the game-winner in overtime for Purnell Swett (12-8, 5-7 United-8) on a goal assisted by Marcos Ibarra.

Kevin Locklear scored the Rams’ goal in regulation, assisted by Devon Connor.

Seventy-First is 4-11-1 overall and 2-9-1 in the United-8.

Purnell Swett hosts Douglas Byrd Monday.

Lady Rams sweep Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over Douglas Byrd Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Purnell Swett (7-13, 3-10 United-8) won with set scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-12.

Calista Lewis had 11 aces, 20 service points and 10 assists for the Rams and Adisyn Bland had six aces, eight kills, two blocks, five digs and 13 service points.

Douglas Byrd is 0-16 overall and 0-13 in the United-8.

Purnell Swett hosts Lumberton Thursday in the regular-season finale.

In other local volleyball action Wednesday, St. Pauls earned a 3-1 win over West Bladen, with set scores of 21-25, 25-16, 25-8 and 25-12.