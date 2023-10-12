FAYETTEVILLE — Lumberton senior Alyssa Stone won the singles championship and the Pirates took the team title at the United-8 Conference 4A tournament Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Stone won the championship match by defeating Gray’s Creek’s Meadow Ellis 6-0, 7-6 (7-5).

Purnell Swett’s Jori Jones finished third in singles, beating Gray’s Creek’s Becca Slade 7-5, 6-2. Stone, Ellis and Jones advance to the 4A Mideast Regional, which begins Oct. 20 in Pinehurst.

Lumberton’s doubles team of Logan Hickman/Shania Hunt finished second, advancing to the championship match before falling to Jack Britt’s Kelly Chay/Nazario 6-0, 6-1. Hickman/Hunt will advance to regionals.

The Pirates’ Carlee Register/Mackenzie Register advanced to the consolation finals before losing 6-4, 6-4 to a Gray’s Creek team, falling one match short of advancing to regionals.

Lumberton won the tournament’s team championship by virtue of earning points from how they finished in each bracket.

The Pirates will play in the dual-team state playoffs next Wednesday, and will likely host a first-round match.