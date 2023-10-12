With eight weeks gone by and all of Robeson County’s high school football teams having played seven games, not all of them have the record they may have hoped for at this point in the fall.

But that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of intrigue in the games.

This Friday night, two winless teams will meet in Lumberton — some will dismiss it as bad football, but I find it strangely fascinating to see who wins. Two sub-.500 teams meet as Fairmont travels to Red Springs; in-county games always have plenty of storylines, and this one is no different with Red Springs returning home for the first time in weeks and Fairmont’s Jeremy Carthen — who is also the uncle of the Red Devils’ T.J. Ellerbe — facing his alma mater for the first time as a head coach.

St. Pauls and Purnell Swett have the county’s best records at 4-3 — though the Rams have gotten there by starting 4-0 before their current three-game win streak. They’ll host Seventy-First, and while it’s an uphill climb (see below), I would hope that what’s in the team’s mind is finding a way to shock the world. St. Pauls has done the opposite of Purnell Swett, starting 0-3 before a four-game win streak, and looks to continue that momentum at West Bladen.

So while none of these games are in the running for the title of the biggest game in the state this week, there’s still plenty of reason to be interested. Here are some predictions how those games will play out:

Last week: 4-0

Season to date: 24-5

Fairmont at Red Springs

Both teams will complete the cycle of having faced all four of their fellow Robeson County schools this season, the only two schools to do so, when they meet on Friday at 7 p.m. Red Springs hasn’t played a home game since Sept. 1, with four straight away games and a bye week in the time since.

This game has the potential for a somewhat low-scoring game, with Red Springs having played a couple of games like that earlier this season and Fairmont showing that potential at times as well, including a scoreless tie for nearly the entire first half last week against St. Pauls.

Red Springs’ bread-and-butter run game will be key for the Red Devils. Equally key will be Fairmont’s ability to give its playmakers time to make plays in space. That’s been the biggest concern for Fairmont in Carthen’s first season, and against a solid front seven for the Red Devils could be a big factor again.

Red Springs 26, Fairmont 14

Douglas Byrd at Lumberton

It’s rare that a team walks away from its 19th consecutive loss feeling better about itself, but that’s what happened for Lumberton last week after a 49-34 defeat at Gray’s Creek, with the Pirates producing their best offensive night in three seasons after previously struggling to score.

Improving health is one of the biggest reasons for that surge, and the players that returned for the Pirates last week remain healthy entering Friday’s game against also-winless Douglas Byrd. While the Pirates have faced the psychological hurdle of not having won in quite a while, it can’t hurt that the last team they beat happens to be Douglas Byrd two years ago.

A tough conference and high attrition haven’t been kind to the Pirates in Dennis McFatten’s first year, resulting in the team still having not found the win column despite being somewhat improved from a year ago. But in their best chance to change that outcome, they’ll get it done.

Lumberton 28, Douglas Byrd 20

Seventy-First at Purnell Swett

The numbers on Seventy-First are eye-popping: 27 straight regular-season wins, including all 18 United-8 Conference games the Falcons have played since the league’s formation; a 271-48 scoring advantage over the opposition; 37 points or more six times in seven outings this fall, while never once allowing more than 14; a 7-0 all-time record against Purnell Swett.

It’s definitely a tough draw for Purnell Swett on the Rams’ senior night with the league-leading Falcons visiting Pembroke. It doesn’t help that the Rams haven’t been trending in the right direction, with three straight losses since a thrilling win over Gray’s Creek that began conference play.

A dual-threat quarterback in Deandre Nance who leads the team in rushing, doesn’t make mistakes throwing the ball (no interceptions) and has terrific weapons, coupled with a defense that’s been a brick wall all season and for the last three, will make it a long night for Purnell Swett, just like it’s been for just about everyone else they’ve faced.

Seventy-First 42, Purnell Swett 7

St. Pauls at West Bladen

St. Pauls faces a West Bladen team that throws the ball more than anyone else the Bulldogs have faced. Nearly three-fourths of the Knights’ yardage comes through the air, led by quarterback Hunter Hester and receiver Hezekiah Adams.

While the Bulldogs’ secondary has been a moderate cause for concern at times this season, the unit had four interceptions in last week’s win at Fairmont — trending well lately as a micrososm of the collective team’s season. West Bladen, meanwhile, is not trending well, with blowout losses in the last two week with 122 combined points allowed, albeit against strong competition in Clinton and Midway.

A Bulldogs run game that’s also been improved of late will shine, while that pass defense will be strong and keep the Knights’ pass game contained.

St. Pauls 42, West Bladen 14

