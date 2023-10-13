PEMBROKE — “They’re a good team. They’re playing well. They’re playing really well on both sides. They score a lot of points. They’ve been creating a lot of turnovers on defense. They’ve been leading the nation in blocked kicks as well. That’s why they’re 5-1, so they’re playing well and we’re going to have to be ready to go and play our best brand of football to give ourselves a chance to win.”

Given that this is how The University of North Carolina at Pembroke head coach Mark Hall began a pregame interview with The Robesonian this week when asked about Fairmont State, who the Braves host at noon Saturday, it would appear UNCP is in for a challenge.

Fairmont State (5-1, 3-1 Mountain East Conference) won 42-9 last week, has outscored the opposition 101-23 over the last two weeks and is one game back of Charleston for the MEC lead.

As for the statistics to back up those remarks by Hall: the Falcons score 38.5 points per game, have forced 15 turnovers in six games, and have blocked five kicks.

Fairmont State is balanced offensively, but that includes one of the best run games that UNCP (3-3, 2-3 MEC) has faced this season, rushing for 212.7 yards per game behind LeJay Hatcher (388 rushing yards, two touchdowns), Leonard Farrow (344 rushing yards, four touchdowns) as well as quarterback Michael Floria (194 rushing yards, three touchdowns)

“It’s going to be a huge challenge,” Hall said. “They’ve got a good offensive line. They’ve got two good running backs and their quarterback gets involved in their run game as well. So they do a really good job, they’re really well-coached, and they’ve got a lot of experience, a lot of players back that have been there the last two years.”

Floria has completed just under half his passes, but has seven touchdowns against two interceptions and has thrown for 790 yards. His biggest targets are Kobe Harris (326 receiving yards, three touchdowns), Winston Page (229 receiving yards, two touchdowns) and Gage Michael (207 receiving yards, two touchdowns).

When the Braves have the ball, they’ll face a Fairmont State defense allowing just 81.5 rushing yards per game, the 19th-best mark nationally in Division II.

“We’re going to run the ball, that’s what we do,” Hall said. “They are good against the run, but a lot of that has to do with them starting games so fast so teams get down and they have to try to throw their way back into it. We’re going to try to establish the run early, and until we have to get away from it we’re going to stick with it.”

The Falcons do allow 289.8 pass yards per game, but have intercepted 12 passes, including three each by Eltayeb Bushra and Isaiah Powell-Major.

The Braves are coming off a 31-21 loss last week at Frostburg State, and are completing a stretch through five of their first six MEC games against teams in the top half of the league standings; UNCP will face the bottom three teams in the standings in their final three games starting next week.

Hall has frequently stressed the importance of winning on the road, which the Braves have done once in three tries in his first season as head coach. But there’s also an urgency to get the job done at home in Pembroke, where they enter play Saturday 2-1.

“We want to win everywhere we go, but we want to win at Grace P. Johnson for sure,” Hall said. “The guys usually come out, minus one half against Charleston, and give good effort and play well, so I think we’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

The programs have split four previous meetings, with UNCP winning in 2009 and 2010 before suffering close losses each of the last two seasons, including a 25-23 defeat last season in Fairmont, West Virginia.