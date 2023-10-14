Janya Clark, left, and Scottie Locklear, right, take a photo after being announced as Red Springs’ homecoming king and queen at halftime of Friday’s game against Fairmont in Red Springs.

Red Springs’ Tim Hammonds (54) fires up the Red Devils before taking the field prior to Friday’s game against Fairmont in Red Springs.

Meria Cooper, foreground, and other Red Springs cheerleaders cheer on the Red Devils during Friday’s game against Fairmont in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — Strictly looking at the scoreboard, Friday’s Fairmont at Red Springs game looked like a low-scoring defensive slugfest, with two touchdowns scored by the Red Devils and one by the Golden Tornadoes.

But a deeper look tells the story of what really happened: it was practically as dominant a win for Red Springs as a 16-6 game can be.

The Red Devils outgained the Golden Tornadoes 323-43, featuring an expanded passing game, a run-game wrinkle to start the contest, and a defensive clinic.

“Having some of those guys that were out (last week) back made a difference,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “Being familiar with some of their athletes from last year’s game made a difference as well. Like I said, they had a lot of good athletes, we had to put our best athletes on the field, and we had some guys playing in some spaces that they haven’t played in a while, or haven’t played at all, just trying to match up with what they had.”

Red Springs (4-4, 1-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) rushed for 109 yards, a low total for a team that relies so prominently the run, but did so with a efficiency that allowed it to control the game. And that run game was complemented by the team’s best passing night of the season, with Scottie Locklear completing 11 of his 15 attempts for 206 yards.

“When we can run the ball well, it opens up the ball with our pass, and we can get a lot of one-on-ones with our receivers,” Ray said. “Our receivers, the ones that are quick are a little bit smaller, but the ones that are big are big guys, so we’ve got some big targets and we’ve got some elusive targets, so when we get them in one-on-one situations, that puts us in the best.”

T.J. Ellerbe caught five passes for 92 yards, while Jakelsin Mack ran for 97 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries for the Red Devils.

On the game’s opening drive, Red Springs running back Curtis Wilson took direct snaps at the quarterback position; he led the Red Devils downfield and scored on a 9-yard touchdown run. Mack ran in the conversion for an 8-0 lead less than five minutes into the contest.

“It was huge (to score early),” Wilson said. “The scheme was really to put the ball in our playmakers’ hands. T.J. (Ellerbe), (Jakelsin) Mack and myself. I messed up one play, but I made up for it and scored.”

Each team turned the ball over on downs near midfield early in the second quarter before Fairmont (1-7, 0-3 Southeastern) went on a nearly-five-minute drive to get the Golden Tornadoes on the scoreboard when Gabriel Washington connected with Jammel Hunt for a 13-yard touchdown pass. The conversion attempt, which would have tied the game, failed, and Red Springs led 8-6 with 1:47 left in the first half.

“Outside the numbers, I think that’s where we could’ve hurt them a little bit more tonight, but that’s where we’ve got to do better,” Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen said.

Red Springs used two lengthy drives in the second half to accomplish two objectives: bleeding the clock, and extending the Red Devils’ lead.

The first took over nine minutes off the clock in the third quarter before ending with a turnover on downs with 1:09 left in the quarter. There were eight penalties between the two teams in the third quarter, with a ninth declined.

“We really wanted to capitalize and score there — which, we scored, and they called it back on a penalty,” Ray said. “We’ve just got to clean up some of that stuff, and just keep the ball moving forward like we’re doing. We had some big plays on that drive, but some costly penalties kind of took our momentum away.”

After a three-and-out and punt for Fairmont, Red Springs drove 69 yards on the ensuing drive, culminating in a 2-yard touchdown run for Mack with 7:13 to go. A key two-point conversion play, which made the lead two possessions, was run in by Ellerbe.

“They took my first TD away, so I felt really happy about (scoring),” Mack said. “I was humble about it and wanted to score some more. Unfortunately, I couldn’t do that, but fortunately we got the win; I’m proud of my boys and I’m proud of myself.”

Down by 10, Fairmont drove as far as the Red Springs’ 29 before a turnover on downs, before Red Springs expired the clock on its next possession.

“Basically, we’ve just got to learn how to win as a team,” Carthen said after the Golden Tornadoes’ seventh straight loss. “The guys still played hard, they didn’t give up. We’ve still got these last two games to look forward to and hopefully we can pull one of those out.”

Red Springs won its fourth game in the last five outings against Fairmont, and ended a 12-game losing streak at home that dated back to the spring 2021 season.

“Those guys are excited; you can see it in their face and you can feel the energy,” Ray said. “They knew what was at stake tonight. I think we played a pretty clean ballgame other than some small things in the second half. All in all, I think they know where we’re trying to go and what we’re trying to do the rest of the season, and this is just the first step of that, where we’re trying to go.”

Red Springs hosts Midway next week, while Fairmont travels to West Bladen.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@www.robesonian.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.