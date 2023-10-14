BLADENBORO — The St. Pauls football team dominated West Bladen to earn a 49-21 road conference win Friday.

St. Pauls (5-3, 3-0 Southeastern) won its fifth consecutive game after starting the season 0-3.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 14-0 with 7:27 left in the half. St. Pauls scored another touchdown just before halftime and led 21-0 at intermission.

The teams traded touchdowns early in the third, as West Bladen (2-6, 0-3 Southeastern) got on the board to make it 28-7. St. Pauls led 35-7 at the end of the third quarter, and both sides scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Bulldogs won their eighth straight game in the series.

St. Pauls is now one of two 3-0 teams in Southeastern play; they face the other, Clinton, at home next week.

Seventy-First shuts out Purnell Swett

United-8 Conference-leading Seventy-First visited Purnell Swett Friday and left Pembroke with a 48-0 win.

“Seventy-First is a really good ball team, they have speed to spare in the backfield,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “I can’t think of another team with the talent that they have, and they know how to use it. My team never gave up or hung their heads, they fought until the end.”

Seventy-First (8-0, 5-0 United-8) won its 28th straight regular-season game, its 19th straight United-8 game and improved to 8-0 all-time against Purnell Swett. The Falcons led 14-0 by the end of the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime.

Purnell Swett (4-4, 1-4 United-8) has lost four straight games since starting the season 4-0. The Rams will look to end that streak next week at winless Douglas Byrd.

“We are taking this one game at a time, we need to take care of business against (Douglas) Byrd because we know they are going to bring their A-game,” Deese said. “They beat us the past two years so our boys will be focused next week for sure.”