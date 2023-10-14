Piland records ace

Larry Piland made a hole-in-one last week on the par-3 12th hole at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Piland hit the shot using a 9-iron. He was playing with Jerry Jolly, Jimmy Dyson and Gene Brumbles.

Lumberton basketball program to hold golf tournament

The Lumberton High School basketball program will hold its third annual fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Four-man captain’s-choice teams can enter for $260 per team, or $65 per individual. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be awarded at the completion of play. A free dinner after the tournament will be provided.

For more information, contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Fairmont Golf Club news

James Barron shot his age, 70, for the first time last week.

Robert Clyburn and J.T. Powers were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-shot victory over Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear. The second flight was won by Bucky Beasley and Dwayne Emanuel with Rick Rogers and Danny Glasscock coming in second. Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial were the third-flight winners followed by David Hunt and Ray Lewis. Warren Bowen, Mike Graham, Lonail Locklear and Kyle Clark were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Brian Haymore with a 67, James Thompson 68, Jeff Wishart 69, Richie Chmura 69, James Barron 70, Mitch Grier 70, Chris Barfield 71, Mark Lassiter 71, Tommy Davis 72, Bert Thomas 72, Randy Williamson 72, Dennis Puckett 72, Danny Glasscock 73, Butch Lennon 73, Eddie Williams 74, David Miller 74, Billy Allen 74, J.T. Powers 74, Barry Leonard 74, Tim Moore 74, Greg Lane 75, Joe Marks 75 and Marty Hunt 75.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

