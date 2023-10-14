School rushing records for yards, TD set in win

PEMBROKE — Fairmont State’s defense came to Pembroke as one of the top-20 units statistically against the run in all of Division II.

The Falcons returned to West Virginia having allowed both the most rushing yards and most rushing touchdowns in a game in UNC Pembroke history.

The Braves ran for 470 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns, controlling the contest from outset to earn a 49-7 victory on a damp Saturday afternoon at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

“I told them in the locker room, they set the standard for what it should look like,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “This is what we’ve been working hard for. Fairmont State is a heck of a football team, came in here 5-1 and averaging almost 39 points per game, and our kids showed up and played for 60 minutes and got the job done.”

Sincere Baines ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns, the biggest performance yet for the freshman running back who has seen his role in the Braves’ offense steadily increase throughout the season.

“He is going to be a star ” Hall said. “His best football is ahead of him, but that kid, he’s just a special guy. I think you see it every week, when he gets out in the open field, we haven’t played many teams that have guy that can run with him; when he gets in open space he’s out of there.”

“To play as a true freshman, not a lot of people do that,” Baines said. “As far as letting it go to my head, I just stay down and keep working. The goal is always higher, we just keep working.”

JaQuan Kelly also ran for 94 yards on just eight carries, with a touchdown. Braves quarterback Colin Johnson was also a big part of the run game, with 153 rushing yards on just 12 carries and three touchdowns.

“Our game plan had a lot of runs that had reads in there, so basically just trying to put one guy on their team in a bind and make him choose and capitalize off whatever he does,” said Johnson, who also completed 9 of 15 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. “Really, I felt like up front we blocked well the whole game, and obviously you can’t win in football if you don’t block. … The credit gets to us, but those are the guys that are making it happen.”

That offensive line — featuring starters Dallas Caporaletti, Chris Russell, Philip Tonsel-White, Jacob Perry and Dave Bonnet — played a huge role in the Braves’ historic rushing performance.

“When I took the job here, a lot of people told me that the O-line was an issue in years past, and we spent the last 10 months really working on trying to improve that group, and not just improving the guys that were here but bringing in some kids that we thought could really change what we’re doing up front,” Hall said. “We’ve got five guys that have really gelled together; we’ve ran the ball well all season, and obviously today was record-breaking.”

Fairmont State (5-2, 3-2 Mountain East Conference) had allowed just 489 rushing yards for the season through the Falcons first six games — 81.5 per game — before the 470-yard explosion by the Braves Saturday.

The Braves defense also held in check a Fairmont State offense which had scored 38.5 points per game through its first six outings. UNCP registered eight sacks for the afternoon, the third most in a game in program history.

“There’s a lot of guys on that side of the ball that are older guys and have been in this program a long time, and we challenged those guys this week and they challenged each other,” Hall said. “They should’ve pitched a shutout; we kind of put them in a bad spot there.”

Jamae Blank, who entered the game already having a healthy lead for the most sacks in the MEC, had two sacks for the Braves as part of a four-tackle game.

“Defensively, we played with a certain standard, and there’s no ifs, ands or buts, there’s no in between, the standard is the standard, and we just try to exemplify that week by week,” Blank said.

Malik McKinzie also had a pair of sacks; McKinzie and Kinstin Reaves each had a team-high seven tackles, with Reaves recording one sack and three tackles for loss. Saige Ley had six tackles and Ray Freeman had five, with one sack.

The combined result of the Braves’ rushing and defensive success was the program’s biggest margin of victory since a 51-6 win over Elizabeth City State on Sept. 8, 2018.

UNCP (4-3, 3-3 MEC) scored on its first three drives, taking a 21-0 lead by the first play of the second quarter. It began with a defensive three-and-out and a Braves touchdown drive culminating with a Johnson shovel pass to Keshawn Jefferson for a 3-yard touchdown.

“Starting out the season, that was one of our emphasises that was always didn’t start the game well,” Johnson said. “Having that (defensive) three-and-out and going down the field and scoring, that kind of sets the tone and gives us that confidence booster that we can go out and do it again.”

The strong start continued on the next drive with a 3-yard Johnson touchdown run. Baines scored from 27 yards out to start the second quarter and give the Braves their three-score lead.

“They were blowing teams out early, and we made a statement, we’ve got to come out ready to go, the defense has got to be ready to go, offense,” Hall said, citing a 157-50 first-half scoring advantage for Fairmont State this season entering play Saturday. “The defense set the tone right away; Fairmont chose the ball first, we forced them to a three-and-out, and it just set the tone.”

Fairmont State got the ball in good field position when Eltayeb Bushra intercepted Johnson, and the Falcons scored on a 3-yard Donovan Washington run to cut the lead to 21-7. But that drive would turn out to be a rare positive development for the Falcons, who totaled just seven rushing yards and 84 yards of total offense.

Fairmont State’s Isaiah Major-Powell recovered a fumble on the next UNCP drive, but the Braves forced a punt, one of 11 on the day for the Falcons.

Johnson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 12-yard run, aided by a key downfield block by lineman Chris Russell, and UNCP extended the lead to 28-7 with 3:03 to go before halftime; that remained the score at the break.

UNCP drove 84 yards on its first second-half drive to score on a 44-yard Kelly run, making it 35-7, and Johnson scored his third rushing touchdown of the day on the Braves’ next possession, tying the team rushing touchdown record with a 14-yard run to take a 42-7 lead with 8:17 left in the third.

Two drives later, Baines dashed for 68-yard touchdown, setting both the team rushing yards and touchdowns records with one spectacular play. It gave the Braves a 49-7 advantage with 15 seconds remaining in the third.

“Before the play, I had told (running backs coach Bryan) Harris that I needed another touchdown, so he was like ‘go get it,’” Baines said. “When you’ve got an O-line, receivers, tight ends that block the way they block, you’ve just got to run the ball.”

Fairmont State’s Michael Floria completed just 7 of 20 pass attempts for 77 yards. The Falcons’ leading rusher was Leonard Farrow, with just 34 yards for the game. Jovon Jackson had a game-high 14 tackles for the Falcons.

With Saturday’s win, UNCP completed a six-game stretch of games primarily against the top half of the MEC standings. The Braves’ final three games are against the bottom three teams in the league, beginning with next week’s game at West Virginia Wesleyan, which kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“They actually set a new standard, I believe, for our team,’ Hall said. “It doesn’t really matter who we play our where we play, if our guys are ready to go and they play to their capability, we can have games like we had today. West Virginia Wesleyan, we’ve got to travel, we’ve got to go up there, so I don’t care what their record is, they’re going to be ready to play, so we’ve got to have a great week of practice, we’ve got to work this week, and we’ve got to up there with the right intentions of winning another football game and seeing if we can get these things to 5-3.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles