The girls tennis teams from Lumberton and Fairmont each learned their playoff pairings for the dual-team state playoffs, which begin Wednesday.

Lumberton (12-4) earned the No. 8 seed in the 4A East Region and will face No. 25 D.H. Conley (8-6) in the first round on Wednesday.

The Pirates won the 4A United-8 Conference title and the league’s 4A tournament championship, each for the second-straight year.

If Lumberton advances, the Pirates would face the winner of No. 9 New Bern and No. 24 Wake Forest in the second round next Monday. The Pirates will be home through at least the second round should they advance.

Fairmont (11-0) earned the No. 3 seed in the 2A East Region and received a first-round bye. The Golden Tornadoes will face the winner of No. 14 Clinton and No. 19 Wallace-Rose Hill next Monday. A potential match against Clinton would feature a rematch from the Southeastern Athletic Conference after the schools’ two regular-season meetings decided the conference championship.

Fairmont won the Southeastern title for the second consecutive season and earned its third-straight state playoff berth. The Golden Tornadoes will be home through at least the third round should they advance.