PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke got goals from six different players, while four different players had assists, as single-season and career records were broken Saturday afternoon in a 10-0 Senior Day victory over Erskine at LREMC Stadium.

Anna Grossheim recorded a goal, and then later became the program’s record holder for career assists, as she now sits at 30 after recording two in the match. Mercy Bell broke the single-season multi-goal game record with her fifth, while also breaking the single-season hat trick record with her third of the year.

Ashleigh Harris also recorded a hat trick for the Black & Gold and chipped in with three assists. Maria Cancio had a goal and two assists, while Nicole Cook recorded her first collegiate goal. Ashley Forbes also tallied a goal, with Ilaya Bigford adding an assist. All told, the senior class recorded five goals and four assists in the match.

The Braves (7-3-2, 5-1-2 CC) moved to 5-0-0 all-time in the series with Erskine (0-11-1, 0-8-1), and have still yet to allow a goal to the Flying Fleet.

A Forbes shot from the edge of the box was on target and deflected off the keeper’s hands into the net to open the scoring in the fourth minute.

Harris made a move to get around the Erskine goalkeeper and then put it home to make it 2-0 in the 14th minute.

Two minutes later, Harris found Grossheim, who slipped in behind the back line and found the back of the net for a 3-0 lead.

Two Braves goals were scored in the 18th minute; first, Cancio found Harris, who fired a perfect top-shelf strike to beat the keeper to make it 4-0.

Harris then found Grossheim, who sent a beautiful service that Bell put away from six yards out, for a 5-0 edge.

Cancio made a move to get free on the left side of the box in the 48th minute, and fired a strike past the diving goalkeeper, scoring the first goal of the second half to take a 6-0 lead.

Harris sent a perfect ball in front of the net to Bell, who volleyed it into the back of the net for her second goal of the day in the 49th minute.

A 58th-minute corner kick from Grossheim found the head of Ilaya Bigford, who sent a perfect ball over to Harris, who put it away with a left-footed volley to complete her hat trick and give Grossheim the career assists record.

Cancio played a ball ahead to Bell, who put away a right-footed strike to give her the record-breaking hat trick in the 65th minute, making the Braves’ lead 9-0.

An Erskine foul in the box in the 79th minute led to a Braves PK, who saw Nicole Cook step up and put it home for her first career goal to close out the scoring.

Harris led the way, with her hat trick and three assists. Bell took over the conference lead in goals with her hat trick and is now up to 16 on the season. Grossheim and junior Maria Cancio each recorded a goal and two assists.

The ten goals were the most the Braves have scored this season, and marks the most they have scored since they scored ten against Georgia Southwestern on September 13, 2014.

UNCP recorded 42 shots, while only allowing one by Erskine.

UNCP will be back in action at home Tuesday as they host conference foe Chowan for Think Pink Night. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. at LREMC Stadium.