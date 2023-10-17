HOPE MILLS — The Purnell Swett volleyball team was swept by Gray’s Creek in Monday’s United-8 Conference tournament quarterfinal match in Hope Mills.

The second-seeded Bears (20-1) beat the seventh-seeded Rams (7-15) with set scores of 25-6, 25-19 and 25-16.

Kayloni Eddings had four blocks and two kills for Purnell Swett, Yazmine Lucas had four kills and two blocks, Anyssia Mains had three kills and one block and Emily Cummings had 15 digs.

The loss ends the Rams’ season.

In other tournament action, fourth-seeded Lumberton earned a 3-1 win over fifth-seeded Seventy-First in a match played at Cape Fear.

Seventy-First (8-11) won the first set 25-14; Lumberton (12-9) responded to win the next three sets, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-13.

Lumberton will play at top-seeded Cape Fear in the tournament semifinals Tuesday.

Pirates shut out Seventy-First

The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Seventy-First in United-8 play Monday.

Lumberton (17-5, 11-1 United-8) outshot Seventy-First (4-12-1, 2-10-1 United-8) in the game 29-7, including 16 Pirates shots on goal.

Brandon Rodriguez got the Pirates on the scoreboard less than three minute into the match on a goal assisted by Korbyn Walton. Angel Robles scored a second-half goal, assisted by Robinhio Tanis, with 18 minutes remaining.

Isaac Juarez had four saves for Lumberton.

The game was the first in a stretch of three conference games in three days to close out the regular season for Lumberton. The Pirates host Gray’s Creek Tuesday before traveling to Purnell Swett Wednesday.

Rams dominate Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team won its penultimate match of the regular season with a 7-1 decision at home against Douglas Byrd.

Marcos Ibarra scored two goals with one assist for Purnell Swett (13-8, 6-7 United-8). Jace Jacobs had one goal and three assists and Kevin Oxendine had one goal and one assist; Avery Locklear, Brayden Jacobs and Brandon Brooks each had one goal.

Douglas Byrd is 0-14 overall and 0-13 in the United-8.

The Rams finish the regular season at home Wednesday against Lumberton.