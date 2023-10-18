RED SPRINGS — The St. Pauls boys soccer team completed a season sweep of rival Red Springs with a 2-0 win over the Red Devils Tuesday in Red Springs.

St. Pauls (10-6, 3-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) took a 1-0 lead in the first half before scoring their second goal with about 20 minutes remaining.

Kevin Gomez scored the Bulldogs’ first goal on a long shot that deflected off the goalkeeper’s hands into the top-right of the net about 10 minute into the game.

The second goal came when Gamaliel Silvan Cordova scored off the assist of Covin Gomez.

“Obviously it’s a good win for us,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “We needed to keep as many as we can with Midway and Clinton coming up on our schedule.”

The win marked the first time since 2018 that St. Pauls has swept the season series over Red Springs (4-9-1, 2-4 Southeastern). St. Pauls leads the all-time series 15-9-2.

“Red Springs did good, I’ll give them credit,” Martin said. “They had a good senior night and those boys played their socks off all the way to the whistle.”

St. Pauls will hold its senior night before facing West Bladen at home on Wednesday.

Red Springs plays Monday at Midway, who the Red Devils upset in the teams’ first meeting this season.

Robles, Walton lead Pirates past Gray’s Creek

Angel Robles and Korbyn Walton each scored two goals as the Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 5-0 home win over United-8 Conference foe Gray’s Creek.

Lumberton (18-5, 12-1 United-8) held a 4-0 halftime lead over the Bears (3-15, 3-10 United-8) after finishing the first half with a three-goal flurry in the last 11 minutes.

Walton scored the game’s first goal, assisted by Mark Ramirez, seven minutes in. Then the Pirates’ explosive stretch began on a penalty kick by Brandon Rodriguez with 11 minutes before intermission; Robles then scored twice, with four minutes left and then with 23 seconds to go in the half, assisted by Frentzley Louis and Emilio Carrera.

Walton then scored his second goal, and the game’s last, with 13 minutes to go, assisted by Robinhio Tanis.

Lumberton clinched no worse than a share for the United-8 Conference championship, with a one-game lead over Cape Fear with one game remaining for each team. The Pirates can clinch the title outright with a win or draw Wednesday at Purnell Swett, with the match set for 6 p.m.