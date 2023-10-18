PEMBROKE — Abigail Lowry’s goal in the 79th minute was enough for the Braves to grab a key Conference Carolinas division victory over Chowan Tuesday evening at LREMC Stadium. The win moved the Black & Gold into a tie with Francis Marion for the East Division lead, and they will control their own destiny for a division title.

Reigning Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week Ashleigh Harris recorded the assist on Lowry’s goal, her fourth assist in the last two matches.

The Braves (8-3-2, 6-1-2 CC) moved to 11-1-0 in the all-time series against the Hawks (2-6-3, 2-4-3 CC), and have now rattled off 11 straight victories in the series, as well. The win takes the UNCP unbeaten streak to seven games, and they have not tasted defeat since September 19.

On the game-winning goal, Harris’ service found Lowry, who headed it just past the goal line before the Chowan netminder could corral it.

Sophomore Mercy Bell tallied a match-high six shots, with senior Anna Grossheim recording a match-high three shots on frame.

The UNCP back line of Freya Lodge Whitham, Ilaya Bigford, Nicole Cook, and Reagan Carr limited Chowan to five shots, their second-lowest output of the season.

UNCP tallied more shots on goal than shots they allowed for the seventh time in twelve matches this season.

Chiara Coppin’s clean sheet was the 20th of her career.

UNCP will hit the road this weekend as they head to Wilson Saturday, October 21 to take on Conference Carolinas and division opponent, Barton. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Truist Stadium.

Harris, Cook named CC Players of the Week

A 2-0 week that included a win over rival Wingate, as well as a Senior Day victory over Erskine has led Ashleigh Harris and Nicole Cook to being named Conference Carolinas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, league officials announced Tuesday.

Harris, a senior from Oceanside, California recorded a hat trick and also added three assists for good measure in the 10-0 win over Erskine. Cook, a senior from Wake Forest, was part of a back line that preserved the 3-2 victory over Wingate, and followed it up with another strong defensive effort, as well as recording her first career goal in the shutout of the Flying Fleet.

Harris currently ranks 4th in Conference Carolinas with her five assists, 8th in points with 15, and 12th in goals with five. Cook has been on the pitch for a team-high 1,064 of UNCP’s 1,080 total minutes, and is part of a back line allowing only 1.33 goals per match.

Augusta downs Braves in nonconference volleyball match

Augusta registered 15 blocks and committed just 16 attack errors on the way to a 3-0 (19-25, 22-25, 20-25) victory over the UNC Pembroke volleyball team on Tuesday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (12-11), who started all three sets with a lead, hit just .059 from the net and are now 14-14 all-time against Augusta when playing them in Pembroke. The Jaguars (16-4) improve to 37-23 all time against UNCP and have won the last four contests between the two teams.

UNC Pembroke scored the first three points of the set and would take an 11-8 lead following an Augusta attack error. A 5-1 scoring run for the Jaguars gave them a 22-17 lead, and closed out the set at 25-19 by winning three of the final five points.

The Braves took a quick 6-1 lead after a block from Ruby Countryman. A 10-2 scoring surge for Augusta gave the Jaguars a 17-15 lead. Abby Peduzzi’s kill tied the score at 19 apiece, but AU stayed in control of the set hitting .190 from the net to win the set 25-22.

UNCP picked up a kill from Abby Peduzzi to give the hosts an 11-6 lead. The Braves held a 17-15 advantage following a Vanja Przulj kill, but Augusta went on a 8-0 scoring surge to give them a 23-17 lead for good, and the Jaguars won 25-20 to clinch the match.

Przulj led UNCP with 14 kills and had 13 digs, Peduzzi had nine kills, 15 digs and two aces, Katie Pressley had 28 assists and Hope Turbyfill had 14 digs.

The Braves will be back in action on Wednesday for Dig Pink Night against Wingate. First serve is at 6 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

UNCP golf finishes 18th at St. Simons Intercollegiate

Toni Blackwell carded a four-over-par 76 in the final round of action as the UNC Pembroke golf team finished in 18th place at the St. Simons Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the King and Prince Golf Resort.

Blackwell (14 over par) finished in an eight-way tie for 30th place and was 14 strokes off of pace set by Amanda Guzman of Erskine who won the individual tournament. Chessa Lee (19 over) finished in a five-way tie for 52nd place, while Michelle Guerra Landa (27 over) finished in a tie for 80th place. Freshman Lauren Locklear (39 over) rounded out the scoring for the Braves in 90th place.

The Braves will have one final tournament of the fall season on October 30 when they play in the Converse Fall Invite. The two-day tournament will be at the Woodfin Ridge Golf Club in Inman, S.C.