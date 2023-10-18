ST. PAULS — It wasn’t hard for the St. Pauls volleyball team to get up for Tuesday’s home game against Midway, with the recognition of senior night and high stakes in the Southeastern Athletic Conference race in the regular-season finale.

But the Bulldogs weren’t able to channel that energy and emotion into production, and Midway swept the Bulldogs 3-0 to clinch the Southeastern title.

“I think emotions got the best of us tonight,” St. Pauls coach Glenda Lowery said. “We played from an emotional place, but not an emotional place that was the type of emotional place you want to be playing from, and I think a lot of that just really got to them.”

St. Pauls (14-8, 8-2 Southeastern) could have earned a share of the conference title with a win, which would have handed Midway (17-4, 10-0 Southeastern) its first league loss.

The Raiders jumped out leads of 12-5 and 18-8 in the first set; St. Pauls used a 6-0 run to close to a 23-17 score before Midway scored two points to win the set 25-17.

“We went back and forth with them,” Lowery said. “We had some really good things, even when the scores didn’t show that we had some really good rallies. We were getting good hits. We just, at the end, we weren’t capitalizing on our blocks, and we were there but we weren’t closing them like we needed to, and Midway was very good about placing the ball in different places. … We would regroup and fix it, but after repeatedly doing that it just took a toll on us.”

The second and third set each mirrored the other, with St. Pauls staying close early before the Raiders pulled away midway through each set.

Midway led the second set 8-5 and 16-11 before scoring four straight points to take a 20-11 lead, cruising to a 25-15 set win.

In the third, Midway led 10-7 before scoring 11 of the next 12 points to take a 21-8 lead en route to the 25-13 win to clinch the match.

“I think we kept looking at the scoreboard instead of focusing on what we were doing right, and instead of realizing ‘hey, we’re doing this right, we just had a really good rally,’ and focusing on that, we were focusing on we didn’t get the point, and then we started going into that emotional place,” Lowery said.

Katherin Lowery had two aces, six kills, six digs and eight assists for St. Pauls; Ava Monroe had seven kills and two digs; Cierra Jones had two blocks, eight digs and eight assists; KeMya Baldwin had two kills and three digs, Brazlyn Kinlaw had 10 digs; and Alexis Carter had six digs.

The senior class includes Carter, Lowery, Jaiden Morrisey, Jones and Kinlaw.

“Most of them had to step in as 10th graders, because we had a big group of seniors the year before and we had a very small, almost nonexistent 10th and 11th grade that year, so when they became 10th graders there was hardly any juniors and seniors,” Glenda Lowery said. “So a lot of them did have to step into a role early on, and this group of girls, they’ve put it all out there every game, every season, no matter what was happening, they’ve been out there, they’ve worked hard and they’ve given everything they have to this program.”

Despite the loss, there are games left to play for the Bulldogs, who will earn an automatic state-playoff bid after their second-place conference finish. State tournament pairings will be released Thursday, with the first round scheduled for Saturday; the Bulldogs will likely play an away game in the first round.

“Our mindset going in Saturday is to make sure we have our coverage locked down, make sure we have our blocking, our talking,” Glenda Lowery said. “Making sure that we are taking out those emotions so that we reset ourselves, and we reset ourselves not just physically on the court but mentally, so that we can keep coming back right after every rally, so that when we do lose a good rally we remind ourselves, we had that one, we can get this one next time.”

In other local volleyball action Tuesday, Lumberton was swept by Cape Fear in the semifinals of the United-8 Conference tournament. Top-seeded Cape Fear won with set scores of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-14.

