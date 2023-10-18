BLADENBORO — The threat of inclement weather forecast for Friday night has resulted in one local football game being moved up to Thursday.

Fairmont will play its game at West Bladen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, the school said Wednesday afternoon.

As of late Wednesday, no other local game has been moved. Other local games scheduled for Friday include: Clinton at St. Pauls at 7 p.m., Midway at Red Springs at 7 p.m., Lumberton at Seventy-First at 7:30 p.m. and Purnell Swett at Douglas Byrd at 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details are confirmed.