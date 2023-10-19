Lumberton’s Caroline Hall hits a backhand shot during Wednesday’s dual-team 4A state playoff match against D.H. Conley in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Logan Hickman hits a return shot during Wednesday’s dual-team 4A state playoff match against D.H. Conley in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone hits a backhand shot during Wednesday’s dual-team 4A state playoff match against D.H. Conley in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls tennis team fell by a 7-2 tally against visiting D.H. Conley in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A dual-team state playoffs Wednesday.

No. 25 D.H. Conley (9-6) won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches.

Mackenzie Register earned the only singles win for No. 8 Lumberton (12-5) with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Vikings’ Alexis Do.

D.H. Conley’s Katelynn Varnell defeated Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone 6-1, 6-3; Olivia Felts won against Logan Hickman 6-1, 7-5; Elizabeth Money topped Shania Hunt 6-1, 6-1; Josie Lawson beat Janna Holt 6-0, 6-0; and Josie Motsinger defeated Caroline Hall 6-4, 6-1.

In doubles, Mackenzie Register/Carlee Register earned the lone win of the round for the Pirates with an 8-6 win over Motsinger/Do. Varnell/Money beat Stone/Hickman 8-4 and Felts/Holt topped Hunt/Lawson 8-2.

Stone will play in singles in the 4A Mideast Regionals beginning Friday in Pinehurst, while Hickman/Hunt will compete in the doubles tournament.

Fairmont earned a first-round bye in the 2A state playoffs, and the third-seeded Golden Tornadoes will face No. 14 Clinton in the second round Monday after the Dark Horses beat No. 19 Wallace Rose-Hill 9-0. Fairmont won both regular-season meetings against Clinton.