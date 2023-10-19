CHAPEL HILL — Both the Lumberton and St. Pauls volleyball teams earned state playoff bids when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released brackets for the tournament on Thursday. First-round matches will be played on Saturday.

Lumberton (12-10) earned a No. 25 seed in the 4A East Region and will travel to No. 8 Clayton (22-4) in the first round.

Lumberton’s berth comes as an at-large bid. The Pirates will make their first state-playoff appearance since 2019.

Clayton won the Greater Neuse River Conference regular-season championship after a 14-0 league record, but lost 3-0 to Cleveland in the conference tournament championship match on Wednesday, ending the Comets’ 16-game winning streak.

St. Pauls (14-8) will be the No. 22 seed in the 2A East Region and will play at No. 11 Martin County (12-9) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

This is the second straight year St. Pauls has reached the state playoffs; the Bulldogs earned an automatic bid after finishing second in the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

Martin County is the Four Rivers Conference champion after a 10-2 run through league play.

Purnell Swett, Fairmont and Red Springs did not qualify.

Other United-8 Conference teams to earn a berth include: No. 4 Gray’s Creek, which hosts No. 29 Richmond in 4A; No. 14 Jack Britt, which hosts No. 19 Wakefield in 4A; Cape Fear, the No. 1 seed in the East for 3A, which hosts No. 32 Southern Durham; and No. 27 Seventy-First, which travels to No. 6 Franklinton in 3A.

In the Southeastern Athletic Conference, all in 2A, Midway earned a No. 5 seed and will host No. 28 East Duplin; No. 31 West Bladen will play at No. 2 Camden County.