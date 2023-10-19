ST. PAULS — The football game between St. Pauls and Clinton, originally scheduled for Friday at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium, has become this week’s second local high school football game to be moved due to a forecast for inclement weather.

The Bulldogs and Dark Horses will now play Monday at 7 p.m., St. Pauls school officials confirmed to The Robesonian on Thursday morning. The game is for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference standings.

Fairmont’s game at West Bladen was previously moved to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The other three games involving Robeson County teams remain scheduled for Friday: Midway at Red Springs at 7 p.m., Purnell Swett at Douglas Byrd at 7:30 p.m. and Lumberton at Seventy-First at 7:30 p.m.