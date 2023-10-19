High school football is at its best when the weather cools down.

But unfortunately, fall weather sometimes also includes rain.

Two games have been moved off of Friday due to the forecast of inclement weather: Fairmont at West Bladen will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday and the Clinton-St. Pauls showdown has been pushed back to 7 p.m. Monday. Robeson County’s other games remain scheduled for Friday night as of early Thursday afternoon.

But whenever the games are played, there will be a winner and a loser — so even with the schedule changing, we’ll continue the weekly exercise of trying to predict what may happen on the gridiron on the given night that each of Robeson County’s teams take the field.

Last week: 4-0

Season to date: 28-5

Clinton at St. Pauls

We’ll have to wait for Monday for a game that the Southeastern Athletic Conference has been waiting for all season — perhaps the best chance anyone will have to challenge Clinton as they come to face the Bulldogs at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

St. Pauls has improved throughout the season, winning five straight games since an 0-3 start, but the Bulldogs will have to be at their absolute best to hang with the Dark Horses, who have scored 40 or more every game and allowed more than 15 just once this season. This includes big wins over 2A powers like Wallace-Rose Hill and Princeton, and an impressive 58-0 rout of Midway last week.

I think the Bulldogs will stay in this game for a while, and won’t be embarrassed by the end of the night, but the Dark Horses will have too many weapons for even a good team like St. Pauls to contain, and Clinton will keep doing what it’s done to everyone all year — though the score below would be their closest game.

Clinton 42, St. Pauls 21

Lumberton at Seventy-First

While Lumberton earned its first win in two years with a victory over Douglas Byrd last week, the Pirates will face a much tougher test this week when they head to Seventy-First to face a Falcons program that’s won 28 straight regular-season games.

The Falcons are simply bigger, stronger, faster and more athletic than everyone they come into contact with in the United-8 Conference. That will, unfortunately for the Pirates, certainly be true as they face a struggling program, even as Lumberton does come off the win.

Seventy-First dominated this series even before they were dominating everyone else, winning 10 straight over the Pirates. They were as advertised last week against Purnell Swett, and will be again as they host the Pirates Friday night.

Seventy-First 49, Lumberton 7

Purnell Swett at Douglas Byrd

Purnell Swett has had a tough four-week stretch, with a quartet of losses after starting the season 4-0, but looks to finish strong starting with this week’s game against Douglas Byrd.

The Rams won’t just be hungry from what’s happened in the last four weeks, or from the fact they likely need two wins and some help to make the state playoffs, but also because of what’s happened against the Eagles in each of the last two years, as Douglas Byrd won games that the Rams felt like they should have won.

Douglas Byrd hasn’t won since beating the Rams last year, though, including a 23-point loss in Lumberton last week. While the Rams haven’t had the desired success against the top half of the United-8 recently, I don’t see them having much of a problem with the team in last place.

Purnell Swett 35, Douglas Byrd 14

Midway at Red Springs

Red Springs also faces a big game for its playoff prospects, with the Red Devils currently projected as the third team out of the 2A East field by HighSchoolOT. If they could earn a win Friday, while doing so against a 6-2 team that will bolster their strength of schedule, that could provide a sizable bump.

But the Red Devils will face a big challenge offensively. While Midway was shut out by Clinton last week, that’s not indicative of this offense’s strength, with several conference leaders statistically at various skill positions for the Raiders.

I’m not sure that Red Springs can offensively keep up with Midway if this game ends up as a high-scoring shootout, so the Red Devils’ best bet is to slow the tempo and try to keep this as a low-scoring affair — something they’ve been able to do at times this season. But the Midway offense isn’t one that’s easily stopped, and will likely be hungry after last week’s result.

Midway 44, Red Springs 20

Fairmont at West Bladen

The lone local game which moved up to Thursday pits two teams who are both winless in conference play and have combined for three total wins this season. As both look to break losing streaks, they’ll do so knowing that this game is their best opportunity to get a win before the season ends.

Fairmont has struggled offensively throughout the season, scoring six points in each of the last two games and scoring 16 or less in seven of their eight games. They’ll be facing a Knights defense, however, that has allowed 237 points in its last four games, potentially giving Fairmont the best point-scoring environment it has seen.

A pass-heavy West Bladen offense can be a potential challenge, but the Fairmont defense has shown flashes at times this season and has played with such little margin for error due to the offensive struggles. Look for Fairmont to have a stronger offensive showing and for the defense to get some key stops, leading the Golden Tornadoes back into the win column.

Fairmont 22, West Bladen 14

