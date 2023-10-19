FORT DODGE, Iowa — UNC Pembroke head softball coach Stephanie Graziani took a break from the grind of preparing for the upcoming season and recruiting to return to the school where she played during fall break.

Graziani and the 2008-09 Iowa Central Community College softball team were inducted into the Triton Hall of Fame last week.

The 2008-09 Iowa Central team posted a 62-8 record, the most wins in school history, and reached the NJCAA World Series after winning district and regional championships; the Tritons finished fifth in the World Series. They were also named the NJCAA Academic Team of the Year.

Graziani hit .364 for the 2008-09 season, including a .400 batting average in postseason play, and had a .425 on-base percentage with 42 stolen bases. She was named to the NJCAA All-Region team that year, and the following year would become a first-team All-American. She played her final two years of college softball at Florida Southern.

Graziani, originally from New Castle, Pennsylvania, has been UNC Pembroke’s head softball coach since June 2022 after previous stints as an assistant with the Braves and at Mayville State.