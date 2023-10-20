BLADENBORO — The Fairmont football team scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to earn a 26-14 win Thursday at West Bladen, snapping a seven-game losing streak to earn the team’s second victory of the season.

Fairmont (2-7, 1-3 Southeastern Athletic Conference) trailed 14-12 going to the fourth quarter, and took a 20-14 lead when Tristen Longchallen scored on a touchdown run with 4:38 to go and Gabriel Washington ran in the two-point conversion.

The Golden Tornadoes then put the game away with another touchdown with 1:54 left in the game, set up by a long run by Travelius Leach before Nehemiah Baker scored on a touchdown run in his first carry of the season.

“We moved the ball well offensively, and the defense played well,” Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen said. “We had a balanced offense tonight and played all three phases of the game together.”

Fairmont earned its first win since a 14-12 win over Lumberton to open the season on Aug. 18.

“It was exciting for those kids to be smiling and enjoying themselves,” Carthen said. “They haven’t had that since the first game of the season.”

West Bladen (2-7, 0-4 Southeastern) took an early 7-0 lead; Fairmont scored on a touchdown pass from Harlan Hunt to Tyrek Thompson with 3:24 left in the opening quarter to pull to within a 7-6 score. The Knights took a 14-6 lead at halftime after scoring with just over a minute left in the second quarter.

Fairmont cut the lead to 14-12 when Gabriel Washington ran for a touchdown with 2:40 left in the third quarter .

Fairmont will finish the season with a tough test next week against undefeated Clinton, but regardless of how that game turns out for the Golden Tornadoes, Carthen hopes the team can continue to build upon Thursday’s win, earned late in the season after struggling through much of the campaign.

“It’s just something that they know, they’re starting to trust what you say and take the coaching and believe in what you’re doing,” Carthen said. “It’s exciting for the staff and exiting for the kids to get another win and enjoy that.”