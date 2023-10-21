FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton football team was shut out 63-0 in Friday’s United-8 Conference road game at Seventy-First.

Seventy-First (9-0, 6-0 United-8) won its 29th consecutive regular-season game and its 20th straight in the United-8.

The Falcons led Lumberton (1-8, 1-5 United-8) by a 35-0 score at halftime and 49-0 at the end of the third quarter.

“Obviously the team we were playing, they’re a high-powered team,” Lumberton coach Dennis McFatten said. “You can’t make any mental mistakes, they’ll capitalize. We made some mistakes we shouldn’t have made.”

Seventy-First had two punt returns for touchdowns, intercepted Lumberton three times and returned one of those picks for a touchdown.

“We had to try to match their energy and match their performance, and when we have lapses on special teams and turning the ball over it can get out of hand quickly,” McFatten said.

Nonetheless, in facing one of the state’s best programs, McFatten said he could tell his team that what they saw up close on Friday is what he wants the Pirates to eventually become.

“Their athletes, you can see that they’re in a system that they know and are accustomed to,” McFatten said. “Ours are just getting adjusted to a system for them to know. The last two games they saw the system work well, but that was against teams that weren’t the caliber of Seventy-First.

“I’m proud of my team, proud of the journey they’ve overcome with different trials and tribulations. They’re 100 percent the definition of what it means to build the ship.”

Lumberton’s first campaign under McFatten will come to an end next week when the Pirates host rival Purnell Swett in the season finale.

“Everybody will be locked in,” McFatten said. “The last game of the season, finishing strong, especially with it being a rivalry game, a home game, we want to make sure we get the community out and it’s a great atmosphere and we have a great game.”