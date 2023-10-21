CHARLOTTE — Redshirt junior Jack Phieffer crossed the finish line second in the men’s 8K race to help lead the UNC Pembroke cross country team to its second straight Conference Carolinas championship, while freshman Moureen Kimaiyo won the women’s individual title to pace the women to a 2nd-place finish in the 6K race Saturday morning at McAlpine Park.

Phieffer hit a personal record with a 24:55.1, sophomore Norman Junker crossed 6th at 25:27.2, with redshirt senior Delsin Burkhart in 13th at 25:49.7. Redshirt senior Hunter Levy (25:49.9) set a personal best and finished 14th, sophomore Elisha Kipsang (26:16.4) also set a new PR and crossed in 22nd to round out the scoring on the men’s side.

Junior Lucas Nervo crossed in 36th at 26:41.6, freshman Payden Lewis set a new PR at 26:58.3 and finished 41st, while freshman Will Clancey also set a new personal best at 27:10.6 and crossed the finish line 47th. Redshirt junior Bryan Viera (27:26.9) finished 58th, redshirt sophomore Christian Whiteside (27:48.3) crossed in 69th, with junior Kevin Vasquez (28:36.6) taking 88th. Junior Gabe Blackwelder finished 96th at 29:16.7, freshman Conrad Robertson crossed 99th at 29:30.7, with redshirt sophomore Sean Todd finishing 103rd at 29:49.1 to round out the men’s side.

Moureen Kimayio took 1st in her first Conference Carolinas championship at 22:07.1, while junior Jackline Kosgei finished 3rd at 22:29.6. Sophomore Karen Piro (24:06.0) set a personal best and finished 20th, freshman Malea Bennewitz (24:07.1) also set a new PR and crossed in 21st, with freshman Michela Gritti (24:09.7) right behind her in 22nd to close out the scoring on the women’s side.

Junior Jaqueeta Moise crossed in 60th at 27:31.9, senior Jazmine Lorenzo set a personal best at 27:45.5 and finished 63rd, while freshman Mariah Spencer also set a new PR and finished 67th at 27:57.5.

On the men’s side, Phieffer and Junker were named to the All-Conference first team , while Levy and Burkhart were second team selections, with Kimayio and Kosgei taking home first team All-Conference honors, while Bennewitz and Piro were third team selections on the women’s side. Kimayio was also named Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year.

The Braves will now have two weeks to prepare for the NCAA Southeast Regional races, held at the UNG Cross Country Course. The race will be held on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus in Oakwood, Ga. The women’s 6K race is set to begin at 10 a.m., with the men’s 10K race to follow at 11:15 a.m.