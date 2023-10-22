WILLIAMSTON — The St. Pauls volleyball team responded from a first-set loss to win the next three sets and defeat Martin County in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs Saturday afternoon.

No. 11 Martin County (12-10) won the first set 25-19. No. 22 St. Pauls (15-8) bounced back to win the second set 25-10 before winning the third 25-19 and the fourth 25-16 to seal the match.

St. Pauls earned its first playoff win since the Bulldogs beat Eastern Randolph in first round in 2009, ending a six-game postseason losing streak.

The Bulldogs will play in the second round Tuesday at No. 6 Seaforth (21-5); the Hawks beat No. 27 Jordan-Matthews 3-0 on Saturday.

Lumberton swept by Clayton

The Lumberton volleyball team was swept by Clayton in the first round of the 4A state playoffs Saturday.

No. 8 Clayton (23-4) beat No. 25 Lumberton (12-11) with set scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-16.

The Comets advance to host No. 9 Cardinal Gibbons in the second round. Lumberton’s season ends after earning its first playoff berth since 2019.