LUMBERTON — Facing the only team to beat them twice this season — albeit one they’d also defeated handily once — the Lumberton boys soccer team knew Wednesday’s United-8 Conference tournament championship match could potentially be a challenge against Cape Fear.

It didn’t take long for that challenge to show itself, big time, on the pitch.

Cape Fear scored two early goals en route to a 3-1 win over the Pirates, beating top-seeded Lumberton on its own field to win the tournament title.

“The slow start hurt us, man,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “I’m not sure if we ever truly recovered from that. We had some moments in the first half where I thought we were the better team and we had some good possession and knocked the ball around really well. We didn’t create the chances though, not the really great chances that we needed to create to score some goals tonight.”

One night after neither side scored for 65 minutes to start Lumberton’s semifinal win over Purnell Swett, second-seeded Cape Fear (18-6) scored within the first 30 seconds of the match, when Anderson Rodriguez found the back of the net.

Julius McLemore scored Cape Fear’s second goal with 22:19 left in the first half.

Lumberton (21-6) had a would-be goal negated by an offsides call with 17 minutes on the first-half clock, and still had a 2-0 deficit at halftime.

The Pirates got on the board with a goal by Emilio Carrera, assisted by Korbyn Walton, off a corner kick, cutting the Cape Fear lead to 2-1.

“That was just off a (corner) kick — it just bounced around in there and ended up at Emilio’s feet, and credit to him for finishing the chance,” Simmons said. “We talked about that at halftime, it was like, we need to get the next goal, the next goal is pivotal. Either they’re going to score the next goal and go up 3-0, or they’re going to score that goal and we’re going to cut their deficit in half, and then it’s game on — and it was. But we just didn’t respond the way we needed to respond defensively after that.”

While the possession went back and forth through most of the second half, the Pirates struggled to create many high-percentage scoring chances.

“In the second half I wasn’t overly pleased with our passing game and how we ended up playing in the second half; it wasn’t beneficial in terms of creating the chances in the second half,” Simmons said. “It was kind of a rough game in a lot of ways; not our best performance.”

But the Pirates were still within one goal for over 22 minutes — until Cape Fear scored again with 8:41 left when Dillon Raymes converted in the aftermath of a corner kick.

“We had a chance to clear the ball out, prior to that shot on goal that they scored, and we had a misplay at the back,” Simmons said. “That, with the misplay that we had early in the game that conceded the goal in the first minute, those are two mistakes you can’t make at this level.”

Lumberton earned a penalty kick after a foul in the box just 16 seconds after the Colts’ goal, but the attempt was saved by Cape Fear goalkeeper Tyler Eavenson as part of his strong performance.

With the win, Cape Fear became the first school besides Lumberton to win a United-8 Conference boys soccer championship, in the regular season or the tournament, since the league’s formation in 2021. Lumberton has won the regular-season title in each of the last three seasons, and won the tournament title last year after the tournament was canceled due to inclement weather in 2021.

As a regular-season conference champion, Lumberton will be a high seed for the 4A state playoffs next week, with at least one home game, and perhaps more, at the Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility. Playoff brackets will be unveiled by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Friday.

Simmons hopes that the Pirates learn from Wednesday’s loss and use those lessons to help them against similarly strong competition next week.

“We talked about the importance of winning the conference tournament, and the fact that we want to come out and compete and have bragging rights, and even the season series up with these guys,” Simmons said. “But at the same time, I was on the bigger picture, which is next week. I told the guys after the game, I think in a lot of ways this loss maybe is a good loss, because I think we can learn some things from it. We realize and know that we can’t make these mistakes going forward, especially getting into the state playoffs next week — we’re going to play quality teams like Cape Fear.”

