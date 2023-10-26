Well, this is it.

Somehow, the high school football season in Robeson County has come and gone. And it’s not like nothing has happened — there’s been numerous compelling storylines this fall, both on and off the field — but even still, it feels like the first day of practice was yesterday, and here we are getting set for the final week of the regular season.

Robeson County should have one playoff team at minimum when the brackets are unveiled on Saturday, and could have as many as three depending on how Friday night plays out — so the expiration of Friday’s games won’t be the final ending locally. But two county teams know they are playing their final game of the campaign this week — leave it all on the field guys! — and the rest know that, even if they can win some games in the playoffs, they’re getting close to the end of this story.

So, as everyone seeks a strong finish, here are some predictions at how those regular-season finales may go.

Last week: 5-0

Season to date: 33-5

Purnell Swett at Lumberton

This game, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, has the most intrigue for a Purnell Swett-Lumberton football matchup that the series has had the the five seasons I’ve covered Robeson County football, with Purnell Swett most likely needing a win to earn a state-playoff bid as the Rams visit Alton G. Brooks Stadium. While Lumberton is out of the playoffs, the Pirates have shown improvement in recent weeks — particularly on the offensive end — and could make this game quite competitive.

Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese has even made the point this week that Lumberton played better against Douglas Byrd two weeks ago, in a 41-18 win, than Purnell Swett did last week, winning 14-12. The Rams defense against the Pirates offense will be a strength-vs.-strength matchup; I think Lumberton will be able to move the ball but Purnell Swett will also make some big plays on that side of the ball.

The Rams offense hasn’t been great over the last five weeks, as the team has been 1-4 in the span; Lumberton, meanwhile, has allowed 38.6 points per game this season. I think the Rams will run the ball effectively in this game, and in their must-win situation they will find a way to win and keep their season alive.

Purnell Swett 28, Lumberton 21

St. Pauls at Midway

Second place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference will be on the line in this game, at 7 p.m. Friday, and an automatic playoff bid that comes with it — though both teams are playoff-bound regardless of the result here, with each poised for an at-large bid if needed. Both teams’ only conference loss is a recent game against Clinton: the Raiders lost 58-0 to the Dark Horses two weeks ago before St. Pauls lost to them 50-16 on Monday.

The strongest unit on each team will face off when Midway has the ball, as the Raiders’ offense takes on the Bulldogs’ defense. Midway has scored just 26 points in the last two weeks though, and while St. Pauls’ defense allowed 50 to Clinton they also had poor field position much of the night, and they’ve put up good numbers all season otherwise.

But the matchup that could decide this game is when St. Pauls’ offense plays Midway’s defense. Both units have had up-and-down seasons — though the Bulldogs have been more up than down through the second half of the season. The Raiders have allowed 62 and 51 points to St. Pauls the last two years, showing the Bulldogs know how to be effective against them. With this in mind, I expect St. Pauls to have one of its better offensive games and outscore the Raiders in a close game.

St. Pauls 38, Midway 30

West Bladen at Red Springs

HighSchoolOT projects these two teams as the first two out of the 2A state playoff field, so there’s plenty of implications there with one of them guaranteed to win Friday’s 7 p.m. game in Red Springs.

But while the RPI rankings see these teams pretty similarly (West Bladen 31st in 2A East, Red Springs 33rd), Red Springs has a better record by two games overall and by one game in the conference, already showing a three-win improvement from last fall, while West Bladen has lost five straight games, only one of which was close.

The Knights have allowed a season-high scoring output to four of the five opponents in that losing streak. The number next to Red Springs’ name below is one that the Red Devils haven’t hit this season, but I think they’re capable of in this matchup; the Red Devils defense, meanwhile, should be able to hold down the Knights offense enough to create some separation.

Red Springs 34, West Bladen 18

Clinton at Fairmont

Fairmont is one of the teams whose season is sure to end Friday regardless of any Week 11 outcome, and the Golden Tornadoes will finish the 2023 season against the best team they’ve played as Clinton visits Hal S. Floyd Stadium at 7 p.m.

St. Pauls became the latest team in the string of Clinton blowout victims on Monday in a 50-16 rout. That’s what Clinton did against a team that had won five straight games; now they’ll face a Fairmont team that just saw a seven-game losing streak come to an end with last week’s 26-14 win over West Bladen.

It’s simply hard to see an offense that’s struggled all season staying competitive with Clinton’s defense, which has allowed more than two touchdowns to score against them just once all season. Clinton’s offense, meanwhile, presents a plethora of weapons the likes of which the Golden Tornadoes haven’t yet faced. It could be a long night for Fairmont.

Clinton 56, Fairmont 8

