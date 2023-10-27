PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke wrestling team was picked third in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll, league officials announced Thursday morning.

Lander received 13 first-place votes and tallied 169 points to come in at the top spot ahead of Newberry, who got one first-place vote and racked up 151 points. The Black & Gold tallied 145 points to settle into the third spot with Mount Olive (136 points) and King (119 points) rounding out the top five. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.

The Braves will open the regular season Sunday, Nov. 5 with the 42nd Annual Pembroke Classic, hosted at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Matches are set to begin at 9 a.m., and run straight through to completion.