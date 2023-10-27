FAYETTEVILLE — Former St. Pauls standout athlete Christopher (Chris) Brewington was inducted into the Fayetteville State University Athletics Hall of Fame on Oct. 20.

Brewington, along with his teammates, won the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship in 1975.

At St. Pauls High School, in 1972-73, Brewington excelled in baseball, basketball, football and band, and was selected as the Co-Outstanding Athlete of the Year in 1973.

After graduating from St. Pauls, Brewington went on to star as a relief pitcher at Fayetteville State, leading his team to a 20-10 record in the CIAA. Brewington was credited with several wins over Division-II schools, including Rutgers and Dickerson colleges.

Following graduation from FSU, Brewington completed a long and distinguished 30-year career in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 2008 as a Chief Master Sargeant.

Brewington is the son of the late Midred Smith of St. Pauls and the grandson of the late Jodie and Matilda Brewington, also of St. Pauls. He now resides in Smithfield, Virginia with his wife, Nancy.