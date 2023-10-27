Braves look to keep

up stellar play as

Glenville St. visits

PEMBROKE — Former The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football coach Shane Richardson was noted for saying, annually, during homecoming week that none of the extra stuff surrounding the event mattered if the football team didn’t win the game.

Entering his first homecoming as UNCP head coach, Mark Hall echoed that sentiment, even as he looks forward to experiencing the Braves’ homecoming festivities for the first time as they host Glenville State at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“I agree with Coach Richardson — it doesn’t matter if we don’t win. We’ve tried to make the game the focus of the week,” Hall said. “I’m looking forward to taking it all in on Saturday afternoon — hopefully after a win. But everything they do here is top of the line.”

UNCP (5-3, 4-3 Mountain East Conference) enters Saturday’s game on a hot streak over its last two outings — beating the opposition by a combined score of 105-7 in blowout wins over Fairmont State and West Virginia Wesleyan.

“I think that we’ve figured some things out, and it’s not really hard; I just think the guys have figured out that playing really hard, playing really physical and having great energy from the start of the game to the end of the game, executing the game plan — football talk stuff has worked for us,” Hall said. “We’re not lacking talent with the team, so it’s just a matter of playing to our identity, and when we do that for four quarters we’ve been able to win the game pretty convincingly.”

UNCP leads the all-time series 4-1, but lost 45-17 to the Pioneers last year in West Virginia; Glenville State rushed for 372 yards in that game.

Glenville State (4-3, 3-3 MEC) enters in the midst of its own impressive stretch; the Pioneers beat Wheeling 27-13 two weeks ago before a 44-7 win over Concord last week.

Offensively, Glenville State ran for 260 yards in last week’s win, including a 155-yard performance from Zavione Wood; Alfred Menjor has run for 490 yards and three touchdowns this season. Quarterback Anthony Garrett (1,442 passing yards, 13 touchdowns) and receivers Orion Bonnor (414 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and Zion Barnette (325 receiving yards, five touchdowns) are key offensive pieces for the Pioneers.

“They’re big up front, they’ve got a big quarterback, he’s probably 230 or 240 pounds, he’s going to be a big kid, a hard kid to bring down,” Hall said. “They like to lean on people and go deep. Our defense has played well; I think we’re going to have to play well again. We’re going to have to do a good job up front, we’re going to have to tackle.”

The linebacking corps of Seth Arnold (60 tackles, seven tackles for loss), Steve Bradshaw (35 tackles) and Brogan Brown (31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss) lead the way defensively for Glenville State, while De Vante Roberson has two interceptions this fall.

“They play hard, they play fast,” Hall said. “They run kind of a funky front, so it’s another week of kind of getting all these crazy looks. They’ve got some kids that are pretty athletic that rush the passer pretty well; it might not show up on their stats, but they cause havoc in the backfield. We’re going to have to play really well up front; our playmakers are going to have to make plays like they have been.”

Saturday’s game is the second-to-last outing for the Braves this season. A game originally scheduled for Nov. 4 at Alderson Broaddus has been canceled; UNCP will finish the season Nov. 11 at home against Concord.