PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit .228 from the net and picked up four blocks on the way to a key 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-22) sweep over Lees-McRae on Friday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (14-13, 8-5 CC) marked the sixth win at home for the squad and marked the fourth consecutive victory against Lees-McRae. The setback for the Bobcats (12-8, 9-3 CC marked just the second loss in the last seven contests.

Lees-McRae took an early 11-6 lead in the opening set, but UNC Pembroke tied the score at 13 apiece following a kill from Ruby Countryman. A Madison Goins service ace gave the Bobcats a 20-17 lead, but the Braves went on a 5-0 scoring surge to give them the lead for good, and they won the set 25-22.

A Lees-McRae attack error gave UNC Pembroke a 16-13 lead, but a kill from Rebecca Ryan knotted the score at 16 apiece. The Braves put together a 7-2 run to take a 23-18 lead following a kill from Emma Fraidenburg, and won 25-21.

Abby Peduzzi’s kill gave the Braves a slight 16-14 advantage in the final set. Both teams hit better than .300 from the net, but UNC Pembroke scored three of the final four points of the set to win 25-22 and seal the match.

Vanja Przulj had 17 kills, nine digs, two blocks and two aces for UNCP; Countryman had 10 kills and three blocks, Peduzzi had nine kills and nine digs, Katie Pressley had 42 assists, Kyleigh Coghlan had 13 digs and Fraidenburg had two blocks.

The Braves close out Alumni Weekend on Saturday when they welcome King to Pembroke. First serve is set for noon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.