NEWTON GROVE — The St. Pauls Bulldogs defeated the Midway Raiders in a 62-22 victory on Friday night in a Southeastern Athletic Conference clash.

The Bulldogs (6-4, 4-1 Southeastern) jumped ahead to an early 21-0 lead in the first half as their opponents started slow on the offensive side of the ball. Midway (7-3, 3-2 Southeastern) finally got its offense going in the second quarter after keeping a drive alive on a huge fourth-down conversion down the sideline to set up an eventual Cody Ammons touchdown run.

St. Pauls failed to respond on its next drive after a couple of sacks put them behind the sticks and the punt unit was sent onto the field. Senior quarterback Tripp Westbrook and the Midway offense would start their next drive from their own 46-yard line with seven minutes remaining in the first half. The Bulldog defense was able to get in the backfield to shut down the run to bring up third-and-14, but a pre-snap penalty would allow their opponents to inch closer to the first-down marker.

Westbrook would miss his receiver on the deep ball and the Raiders were faced with a decision whether to go for it on fourth-and-4. The Raiders offense were able to convert on an excellent catch from senior wideout Andre Gregory to keep the drive going. Westbrook would eventually scamper into the end zone from seven yards out on a designed quarterback run and after the two-point conversion the Raiders were able to slash the deficit to 21-16 with 4:21 remaining in the first half.

St. Pauls’ ate two minutes off the clock before senior running back Tyler Parks broke free to score on a 35-yard run. The Bulldogs defense came up big in the redzone before the halftime buzzer with senior defensive back Jayden Barnhill snagging an interception to put an end to a positive drive from the hosts. The Bulldogs upped the intensity coming out for the third quarter by holding their opponents to a three-and-out on the opening drive of the half.

Freshman Malchi Locklear took the ensuing punt to the house and the Bulldogs jumped ahead to 35-16 with 9:50 remaining in the third quarter. St. Pauls’ defense forced its second turnover of the night by stripping the ball from a scrambling Westbrook to set them up within striking distance of the end zone. Parks would power his way into the end zone from three yards out to extend the lead to 42-16.

The Midway offense failed to find any success moving the ball in the third quarter and their opponents were taking full advantage of their possessions by turning big plays into points. St. Pauls’ sophomore running back Yoshua McBryde broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run to deflate the home crowd with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter.

St. Pauls’ started the fourth quarter with the ball from their own 35-yard line but got down the field in a hurry with junior quarterback Theo Setzer connecting on a deep ball to quickly reverse the field. Junior running back Quintell McNeill would muscle his way through a wall of defenders at the goal line to stretch the lead to 56-16.

Midway’s sophomore running back Jayden Stox would score a 72-yard touchdown to slash the visitors’ lead to 56-22 with 6:57 remaining in the game. The Bulldogs would put the game away with one more touchdown to secure their fourth win in conference.

St. Pauls solidified second place in the Southeastern after the victory; the Bulldogs were playoff-bound regardless, but earned an automatic bid with the conference runner-up finish. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will release playoff brackets on Saturday.