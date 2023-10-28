RED SPRINGS — Likely needing a win to secure a spot in the 2A state playoff field, the Red Springs football team got one Friday with a 32-18 victory over West Bladen.

Red Springs (5-5, 2-3 Southeastern Athletic Conference) finishes the regular season with an even record and placed fourth in the conference standings. The Red Devils entered Friday projected by HighSchoolOT as the last team in the 2A state playoffs; Friday’s win should help the Red Devils’ cause.

“Offensively we had a good game,” Red Devils coach Tim Ray said. “We fought through a lot of adversity as always. … They did what they had to do to pull it off, put the ball in the end zone, without all the other stuff. We finally took care of business offensively.”

Jakelsin Mack ran for two touchdowns for Red Springs; T.J. Ellerbe and Justice McMillan each caught touchdowns from Scottie Locklear. Curtis Wilson ran in all four two-point conversions.

Red Springs led 16-6 before a West Bladen (2-8, 1-4 Southeastern) touchdown with seven minutes to go. Red Springs answered to go up 24-12, and the teams exchanged one more touchdown apiece to create the final score.

The Red Devils will now wait to see how the playoff pairings shake out for them when brackets are unveiled Saturday.

“We should get in,” Ray said. “I’m at peace with it either way, the way this season’s been going. … It’s a good moment finishing (the regular season) at .500 after being a one-win team the last two years — but I feel like we could’ve done better than what we did. We’ll try to reset and see what we can do on Monday, wherever we come out.”

Tornadoes dominated by Clinton in finale

Fairmont’s season came to an end Friday when the Golden Tornadoes lost 60-8 to Clinton in the regular-season finale.

Fairmont (2-8, 1-4 Southeastern) will not qualify for the state playoffs.

“They were who they said they were, they were very good,” Fairmont head coach Jeremy Carthen said.

Fairmont scored its lone touchdown on a fake punt in the first quarter when Adrian O’Neil connected with Travelius Leach for a long touchdown. Gabriel Washington ran in the two-point play.

Clinton (10-0, 5-0 Southeastern) led 25-8 at the end of the first quarter and 52-8 at halftime.

With the season complete, Carthen hopes the Golden Tornadoes program can build upon it moving forward.

“We had some good times, some bad times,” the first-year head coach said. “We’re looking forward to trying to build on a two-win season for next year, and hopefully we can get more than two. We’ll get some more discipline and pretty much the guys that have been there now understand how we do things, and it won’t be foreign to them. … I understand some of the things you couldn’t prepare for being an assistant, being a head coach now, I can better prepare for obstacles coming my way in the future.”