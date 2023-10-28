The Lumberton football team takes a group photo in front of the scoreboard after winning Friday’s game against Purnell Swett in Lumberton.

Members of the Lumberton marching band dance to the music before Friday’s game against Purnell Swett in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Michael Pitts (6) and a Pirates teammate and Purnell Swett’s Jedidiah Wilkins (11) and Lakoda Locklear (18) fight for every inch as a pass approaches during Friday’s game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The senior class of football players at Lumberton High School have put in the same hard work as athletes at any other school, but without much payoff — just two wins in four seasons entering the regular-season finale against Purnell Swett on Friday. Without the playoffs on the horizon, they knew this was their final game wearing the Pirates’ maroon and gold.

And, after seeing so much disappointment, it came to an end with one big moment of glory.

Lumberton earned a 15-12 win, upsetting their rivals — and possibly ending Purnell Swett’s season in the process, with the Rams’ playoff fate now left uncertain after the stunning result.

“Emotions is high,” Pirates senior running back Jacoby Pevia said. “We’ve been working for it, working for it, and the seniors, my senior class, we’ve never beat them. To finally beat them in my last game, it feels amazing.”

“I told them boys, I said, look, you hold your emotions intact, don’t fall into what they do, help them up if they fall down, and that’s what I tried to do the whole game,” Pirates senior defensive end Nakoma Scott said. “Some of (the players) were there every single day, grinding it out, and we’re changing the culture. We built the ship, and it’s about to set sail.”

Purnell Swett (5-5, 2-4 United-8 Conference) is 32nd in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s RPI rankings for the 4A East Region as of late Friday night; HighSchoolOT projects the Rams as the first team out of the state playoff field.

Lumberton’s win provides a signature moment to end Dennis McFatten’s first season as the Pirates’ head coach, and will be the most recent game on the minds of the Pirates’ returners for the next 9 1/2 months.

“Seeing the smiles on the kids faces — you have to be here from day one, and seeing just how dead the atmosphere was, and how it’s grown over time,” McFatten said. “We knew it was going to be a struggle; we took the motto of ‘build the ship.’ People don’t understand, building something starting from ground zero, it’s tough to put down a solid foundation. But after this win, I feel the foundation is there — and I love my seniors, they set the tone of knowing, hey, these younger cats, they’re going to work.”

Several of those seniors proved pivotal in Friday’s outcome. Pevia ran for 167 yards and scored both of the Pirates’ second-half touchdowns. Travon Moore was 4-for-10 passing for 33 yards, though the impact went far beyond that stat line as he led the second-half offensive charge. Nakoma Scott led a defense that held Purnell Swett to 12 points. Michael Pitts played nearly every snap in the win on offense, defense and special teams.

Purnell Swett led 6-0 at halftime, holding Lumberton to 37 yards of offense and seven rushing yards in the first half. The Pirates flipped the script in the second half, rushing for 190 yards in the second half.

“Their running backs found a crease,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “We knew (Pevia) was good; he found a crease and he made the best of it.”

The Rams lost a fumble, recovered by Lumberton’s Zequan Osborne, on the third play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Lumberton (2-8, 2-5 United-8 Conference) then took 6 1/2 minutes off the clock with the ensuing drive, with a Jacoby Pevia run on third-and-25 setting up a fourth-and-1, Isaiah Whittington converting that fourth down, and the Pirates scoring on a 4-yard Pevia scoring run. Pevia also ran in the two-point play to give the Pirates an 8-6 lead with 4:10 left in the third.

“I give (Moore) two plays, and he calls out the play that he likes. So he did that drive,” McFatten said. “We trust our players to coach them up well enough to where, if he calls it, that’s what we’re going to run — and all 11 on the field is trusting his call. And to go for two right after that, again, they’re call, I trust them.”

“(Moore) got out of the sack situation, gave me that little pitch, I was able to get good yards on the third down, I was able to get it on fourth, and then we kept marching and was able to get it in,” Pevia said.

Purnell Swett drove as far as the Pirates’ 11 on the ensuing drive, which spilled into the fourth quarter, before Lumberton forced a turnover on downs.

Two plays later, Pevia sprinted 77 yards to the end zone; Andy Perez Gonzalez kicked the extra-point to give the Pirates a two-possession lead, 15-6, with 9:43 to go.

“I saw the hole, and I hit it,” Pevia said. “And it was in the back of my mind — end the game. End the game right there.”

“We were trying to knock down that wall, he was due for one — and he said he was going to get him one, and we fed him the rock, and he did what Jacoby always does,” McFatten said.

But the Rams answered quickly, driving 69 yards in six plays to score on a 2-yard screen pass touchdown from Raymond Cumming sot Jedidiah Wilkins. The two-point run was stuffed, keeping the score at 15-12 with 7:23 remaining.

After the Rams forced a punt, Purnell Swett took over at the Pirates’ 44-yard line for what was ultimately their final chance to score. On fourth-and-10, Cummings completed a screen pass to Jamarian Douglas, who ran behind a convoy — but was tackled one yard short of the line to gain.

“The last play there, we had it set up with our tight-end screen,” Deese said. “We had Jodi (Freeman) and Caleb (Blue-Oxendine) out blocking, and Lumberton’s defense just came up at the end and made a tackle. We had an opportunity, it was super close to getting a first down.”

“This whole season, I’m not one to tell lies, our defense was a little sputtery on some games, hit and miss sometimes,” McFatten said. “But that right there, it was just a want to; they locked in.”

Whittington ran for a first down for the Pirates to put the game away.

Cummings was 10-for-15 passing for 102 yards for the Rams. Lakoda Locklear caught four passes for 75 yards and Douglas caught two for 29. Darius Bethea rushed 20 times for 78 yards and Jacy Locklear ran six times for 45 yards.

Purnell Swett’s first drive came back to haunt the Rams; after blocking a Lumberton punt, which was recovered by Bryton Deese, the Rams started at the Pirates’ 28-yard line, and drove as far as the 2-yard line before the Pirates made a goal-line stand.

“We had opportunities,” Josh Deese said. “We got the ball to the 1-yard line and just couldn’t score — that made the difference. But credit to Lumberton, they made plays when they had to.”

After three punts and that turnover on downs made up the entirety of the first quarter, Purnell Swett used the majority of the second period to drive 69 yards and score on a 1-yard Cummings run to take a 6-0 lead with 1:48 left before halftime. The extra-point was blocked.

While the game ended Lumberton’s season, the Pirates are convinced that the victory is just the start as McFatten tries to build the program, with some momentum now acquired entering the offseason.

“This win right here was just a start to what we’re trying to build,” Scott said. “We’ve been doing #BuildTheShip on Twitter, everything we post is #BuildTheShip. This year, it wasn’t about going to the playoffs, it wasn’t about going undefeated. It was about adding a brick to the house that we’re trying to build, and I feel like this was a big step forward, and this win, we can bring it into the next season, the summer, the weight room that we’re going to be at all week, and it’s going to help the team finish and be better. I feel like next year, the year after that, we’re going to in the playoffs and make a run.”

The Rams, meanwhile, won’t know until around midday Saturday — when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association releases playoff brackets — whether or not Friday’s loss will be their final time on the field.

Purnell Swett entered the game with concern about an application of the so-called leapfrog rule, in which it could not make the playoffs if Jack Britt, who is ahead of the Rams in the conference standings, didn’t also make the field. That resolved itself with Jack Britt winning 21-20 at South View Friday to earn the league’s automatic 4A berth — but the Rams’ own loss pushes them to the brink of possibly missing the field.

“It’s going to be a lot of refreshing HighSchoolOT until the brackets are released,” Josh Deese said. “I think with Jack Britt winning against South View, that helps a lot. So we’ll see.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.