The football teams from St. Pauls, Red Springs and Purnell Swett will each travel for the first round of the state playoffs on Friday, after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association revealed playoff brackets Saturday.

St. Pauls (6-4), an automatic qualifier as the runner-up in the Southeastern Athletic Conference after Friday’s 62-22 win over Midway, earned a No. 21 seed and will play at No. 12 Hertford County (8-2), runners-up in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.

Red Springs (5-5), which entered Friday’s game against West Bladen squarely on the playoff bubble before winning 32-18 over the Knights, earned a No. 30 seed. The Red Devils will play at No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe (8-2), champions of the Eastern Plains Conference.

After Friday’s 15-12 loss at Lumberton, Purnell Swett (5-5) was uncertain of its state playoff status. But the Rams were ultimately the last team in the 4A field, and the No. 32 seed will travel to No. 1 Rolesville (9-1), champions of the Northern Conference.

Purnell Swett will make its first playoff appearance since 2017 and Red Springs will make its first since the spring 2021 season. St. Pauls earned a state-playoff berth for the eighth consecutive season.

Fairmont and Lumberton fell well short of an at-large bid after each finished 2-8.