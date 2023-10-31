DURHAM — The Fairmont girls tennis team was swept 5-0 by Research Triangle in Monday’s fourth-round match in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A dual-team state playoffs.

Third-seeded Fairmont (13-1) lost in each singles match that was completed against second-seeded Research Triangle (16-0).

Fairmont did not win a game in four of the five completed matches, losing 6-0, 6-0 in each of the following matchups: Helen Boeshore lost to Olivia Hankinson, Addison Waldo fell to Victoria Zhou, Madalynn Godwin was defeated by Katherine Southern and Jaelynn Hayes lost to Thea Bhargava.

Fairmont’s Shylylia Barksdale lost 6-1, 6-0 to Research Triangle’s Kieran Patel.

The Golden Tornadoes’ Skyler McNeill lost the first set to Natalia Stephens 6-1; the match was not completed after Research Triangle clinched the overall victory.

Fairmont suffered its first dual-team loss of the season after winning the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships. Boeshore also won the SAC singles championship and Godwin/McNeill won the doubles title.

Research Triangle will host the 2A East Region championship Wednesday against No. 17 N.C. School of Science and Math-Durham.