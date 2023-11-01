St. Pauls, Red Springs also preparing for playoff matchups

PEMBROKE — A close four-quarter game against Lumberton on Friday in which Purnell Swett was upset 15-12 by the Pirates wasn’t the end of the suspense around the Rams program. The next 16 hours would prove to be just as tense as the rivalry game that preceded them.

Purnell Swett teetered between being the first team out of the state playoffs in a Saturday morning media projection, then being the last team in when the preliminary brackets were unveiled around lunchtime — and holding on to that spot once brackets were finalized.

The 32nd-seeded Rams will travel to No. 1 Rolesville, just north of Raleigh, for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

“Of course it was a disappointing loss Friday night, so all day Saturday, waking up and really not feeling it,” Purnell Swett first-year head coach Josh Deese said. “(When) preliminary (brackets) were out, and you see your name and you get excited. I was with my daughter, so we were both pretty excited about that. Then the worry comes when the final bracket comes out. I was excited, but still anxious to see when the bracket came out. Even though we’re the 32nd team, it’s still playoffs, after everything that went on, we still made it in. That’s the big picture, making the playoffs.”

The Rams program will make its first playoff appearance since 2017, accomplishing one of the team’s major goals for this season. Friday, they’ll seek their first playoff win since 2010.

“Coming into the season, we knew we had a chance to do really well, but all the adversity we’ve faced through injury after injury, it kind of looks like it’s just not going to happen,” Deese said. “So I’m just elated that our boys will get to play in the playoffs.”

Rolesville (9-1), which is also the Rams, won the Northern Conference championship; the team does have one loss on the season, a 63-34 loss to Grimsley, the No. 4 seed in the 4A West Region, on Aug. 25. Rolesville has won eight straight games since, all by 20 points or more.

Rolesville’s explosive offense is averaging 49.7 points per game, led by quarterback Braden Atkinson (2,603 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns), running back Devon Thomas (1,694 rushing yards, 25 rushing touchdowns) and receiver Jaedon Alford (1,267 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns).

Defensively, linebacker Jovon Wright (69 tackles), defensive back Kameron Manley (four interceptions) and defensive linemen Russell Sykes (12 tackles for loss) and Jayden Fry (nine sacks) lead a unite that has held the opposition to 19.2 points per game, but has allowed 27 points or more four times including two weeks ago against Wake Forest.

“We have to establish a run game,” Deese said. “We have to limit ourselves to no three-and-outs. In order for us to be successful, we have to control the clock. They’ve given up 20 points per game; no matter what they’re scoring, they’ve given up some points, so we’re going to have to exploit any weakness that we find.”

Purnell Swett (5-5) has lost five of its last six after winning its first four games of the season.

Rolesville has reached at least the fourth round of the playoffs in three straight seasons, including two regional final appearances.

The winner in the battle of the Rams will face the winner of No. 16 Garner and No. 17 Wake Forest in the second round.

Purnell Swett and Rolesville have never met on the gridiron.

St. Pauls travels to Hertford County

After sealing a second-place finish in the Southeastern Athletic Conference with an impressive 62-22 win over Midway, St. Pauls enters the playoffs looking to continue their strong play as the Bulldogs head to Hertford County for a first-round matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.

“We just want to continue our momentum,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “We’re taking a long trip up to Hertford and they’re a very good team that has size and speed. We’ve seen that in our conference, and hopefully playing some other teams in our conference helps us prepare for Friday night. We’re just trying to work on what we do best, and trying to continue to find ways to improve in those areas.”

Hertford County (8-2), the No. 12 seed in the 2A East Region, has won four straight games since a 43-42 loss to Northeastern, the No. 2 seed, on Sept. 29. The Bears finished second behind Northeastern in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.

Hertford County entered last week off back-to-back shutouts, but had to win a high-scoring affair in a 48-44 decision against Holmes.

The Bears have scored 47.8 points per game behind dual-threat quarterback Keveon Rodgers (1,695 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns; 644 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns). Elijah Outlaw (995 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns) is the team’s leading rusher, with several consistent passing targets available for Rodgers.

“They’ve got probably the best quarterback we’ve seen this year,” Setzer said. “He’s really big, he can throw it, we’ve got good arms, and a big body too. He’s built like a linebacker and plays like a quarterback. The offense goes through him and he’s got a lot of weapons around him. But they’ve got a good running game too.”

Rodgers is also one of the Bears’ best defensive players, with four interceptions, matching fellow defensive back Rimiez Williams for the team lead. Devonte Cofield (119 tackles, 19 tackles for loss) leads from the linebacker position.

“They’ve got probably the best quarterback we’ve seen this year,” Setzer said. “He’s really big, he can throw it, we’ve got good arms, and a big body too. He’s built like a linebacker and plays like a quarterback. The offense goes through him and he’s got a lot of weapons around him. But they’ve got a good running game too.”

Hertford County reached the third round last year and in three of the last five seasons.

St. Pauls (6-4) has won five of its last six after an 0-3 start to the season. The Bulldogs are making their eighth straight playoff appearance; the team was eliminated in the first round last season after a fourth-round run in the fall of 2021 and a state-championship appearance in the spring 2021 season.

The St. Pauls-Hertford County winner will face the winner of No. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill and No. 28 Greene Central.

St. Pauls and Hertford County have never faced each other in football; the schools did, however, meet in a third-round boys basketball playoff game in 2022.

Red Springs to face SouthWest Edgecombe

After winning a game against West Bladen that amounted to a potential play-in game for the state playoffs, the Red Springs football team earned a No. 30 seed in the 2A East Region and heads to No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe for the first round at 7 p.m. Friday.

“The biggest thing is just to be in there,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “Like I said earlier, we break down the season into three phases (nonconference, conference, playoffs). The final phase of the season, everybody is 0-0; everybody has to win, or pack it up. We’re continuing to shift the mindset, shift the mentality, not just to make the playoffs but going in with a winning mindset.”

SouthWest Edgecombe (8-2) made a perfect run through league play in the Eastern Plains Conference to win the title, including a 31-28 win over West Craven in a de facto conference championship game Friday. The Cougars lost nonconference games to high playoff seeds Nash Central (No. 4 seed in 2A East) and Tarboro (No. 1 seed in 1A East).

The Cougars attempt less than six passes per game, heavily running the football with Jalen Willoughby (1,086 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns) and Jhakari Lovely (954 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns).

“They’re an eastern North Carolina football team,” Ray said. “Being a coach out there at Goldsboro, I’m familiar with what eastern (North Carolina) football looks like. They’re just eastern kids … they’re trying to do what they do best and get the ball into those guys’ hands.”

Linebacker Dantavious Johnson (84 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) is a player to watch on the Cougars’ defense, which allows 25.2 points per game and has given up 35-plus points four times.

“I think we’ve still got tons of athletes on the field that can score the ball for us, so I think if we just play to our strengths, and it’s the same message we’ve been preaching all year, Red Springs vs. Red Springs, and if we stay disciplined and continue to go with our game plan we’ll see how it falls out.”

SouthWest Edgecombe has lost in the first round in each of the last two seasons; the Cougars’ last time advancing came in the spring 2021 season, when they lost at St. Pauls in the second round.

Red Springs (5-5) is making its first playoff appearance since the spring 2021 season and seeks its first playoff win since 2019. The Red Devils have never faced the Cougars in football.

The Red Springs-SouthWest Edgecombe victor will face the winner of No. 19 Southwest Onslow at No. 14 Farmville Central in the second round.