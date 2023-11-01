PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team registered seven service aces and hit .238 from the net on the way to a key 3-1 (25-20, 25-23, 26-28, 25-16) victory over rival Francis Marion on Tuesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (16-13, 10-5 CC) have now won their last three outings and have won the last two home contests with Francis Marion. The setback for the Patriots (14-14, 10-5 CC) snapped a four-game winning streak and are now 4-6 when playing on the road this season.

Katie Pressley finished the night with 57 assists to become the program’s career assist leader with 2,639. The Indian Trail native broke Beth Peterson’s record of 2,609 that was established in 1994-95.

The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit a match-best .394 from the net in the opening set and took a 5-2 lead following a kill from Vanja Przulj. The Braves pushed their lead out to 17-12 after a Francis Marion attack error, and forced the Patriots to fight off two set points before UNCP claimed the opening set 25-20.

UNC Pembroke used an 8-3 run in the second set to take an 18-12 advantage after a Francis Marion attack error. The Patriots hit .250 from the net and used four consecutive points to cut their deficit back to 24-23, but a Ruby Countryman kill ended the set at 25-23.

The Braves capitalized on a FMU attack error to lead the third set 15-12, but three straight points from the Patriots tied the score at 15 apiece. UNCP picked up a kill from Vanja Przulj to lead 24-22, but Francis Marion put together a 6-2 scoring surge to storm back and take the set 28-26.

In the fourth set, FMU jumped out to an early 6-3 lead after a service ace from Carolina Lucas. UNCP rallied to tie the score at 10 apiece and then went on a 6-0 scoring run to lead 16-11 after blocks from Emma Fraidenburg and Ruby Countryman. Francis Marion chipped away at its deficit, 20-16, with a kill from Madilyn Gartner, but UNCP won the next five points to win the set 25-16 and seal the match.

Przulj had 18 kills for UNCP, Fraidenburg had 15 kills and two blocks, Countryman had 13 kills and four blocks, Abby Peduzzi had 14 digs, Kyleigh Coghlan had 11 digs and Tyler Patterson had three aces. In addition to her record-setting assist total, Pressley had 11 digs and two aces.

The Braves will be back in action at home on Saturday for Senior Day against Barton. UNCP will honor their 2023 senior class prior to a 2 p.m. first serve at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

UNCP golf 11th at Converse Fall Invite

Toni Blackwell carded a two-over-par 74 in the final round of action to help the UNC Pembroke golf team to an 11th-place finish at the Converse Fall Invite on Tuesday at the Woodfin Ridge Golf Club.

A native of Fayetteville, Blackwell (16 over par) finished in a three-way tie for 14th place and 12 strokes behind Chloe Crane of Catawba, who was crowned as the individual champion. Newcomer Michelle Guerra Landa (27 over) finished in a three-way tie for 42nd place, while Chessa Lee (36 over) finished in a three-way tie for 62nd place. Freshman Lauren Locklear (46 over) rounded out the scoring for the Black & Gold in 74th place.

Emmerson Bartley had to withdraw at the conclusion of the first round.

The Braves will now turn their attention to the spring season. A schedule will be released at a later date.