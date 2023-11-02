UNCP takes on Duke in preseason hoops exhibition

DURHAM — Every kid who picks up a basketball in the state of North Carolina dreams of playing at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the nearly-century-old home of Duke basketball.

Three days ahead of its season opener, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke got that opportunity Wednesday, taking on the tall task of facing No. 2 Duke in a preseason exhibition.

This night wasn’t so much about the scoreboard for the Braves, but the experience.

“Everyone says ‘enjoy it,’” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “It is hard to enjoy it at times when the Crazies are going nuts and you just got dunked on, but just the experience of being in this building, with all this history, and playing against the (No. 2) team in the country, it’s an experience I don’t think they’ll ever forget.”

“It was a great experience,” Braves junior guard Nygell Verdier said. “I see it all the time on TV, so actually being on the court, being able to play, get some buckets, get some stops — it was fun, it was a pretty good game.”

Duke won 109-64; the Blue Devils dominated for long stretches in the first half, before a more-competitive second half in which the Blue Devils outscored the Braves 50-40.

“They’re as big and skilled as I’ve ever seen,” Richards said. “Our guys tried to compete as much as possible; sometimes 6-(foot)-7 going against 7-(foot)-1 doesn’t bode well for one of them. I thought in the second half we fought a lot more.”

The matchup marked the second-straight high-profile preseason exhibition for the Braves, who played at Houston Saturday.

Dallas Gardner scored the Braves’ first five points of the game, hitting a layup and converting a traditional 3-point play, and was certainly a bright spot for the Braves throughout the rest of the game; the Charlotte freshman, who grew up a Duke fan, scored 21 points with eight rebounds.

“It was definitely a dream come true; when I was little I was definitely looking up to playing at Duke, or with Duke,” Gardner said. “It was nice experience being on the court in this environment. I live for things like this. … I wasn’t really thinking about myself individually tonight. I just wanted to get out here and get better, get better for the season. It’s nothing new really, just play as hard as I can.”

Like Gardner’s five-point stretch, Jamarvious Jones had his own with a jumper and a basket-and-1 for the Braves’ next five points. But Duke led 34-10 at that point, just over 10 minutes into the game, on the strength of a hot start from Tyrese Proctor, who hit four early 3-pointers for the Blue Devils. Duke led 59-24 at halftime.

While the lopsided score wasn’t necessarily unexpected, Richards still felt his team could left room for improvement in the second half.

“That was kind of my message at halftime — look, I don’t care what the score is, I don’t care how many 3s or whatever that they make, that Proctor makes, it’s about us trying to get better from this moment,” Richards said. “In the second half, we did, I thought, at times get better, whether it was execution, whether it was defensively, we had a couple possessions that I thought we were really locked in, but I thought we played a lot more of a brand of basketball that we were accustomed to in the second half than we did in the first.”

Scoring 40 second-half points, UNCP and Duke each grabbed 18 second-half rebounds; for the game, Duke outrebounded the Braves 36-31, a respectable count for a Division-II team against an opponent of the Blue Devils’ caliber.

“Trying to explain to the guys, sometimes you just don’t have that size or the athleticism to snatch those rebounds down, but I thought we crashed pretty consistently,” Richards said. “I’m eager to see how we play against a team that doesn’t have that size or athleticism, or the tenacity of Houston or the length of Duke, but I thought for the most part, competing with a team like that usually bodes well for the future.”

UNCP shot 3-for-15 on 3-pointers in the game, the Braves were 3-for-6 in the second half after starting 0-for-9.

While some statistical categories were lopsided favoring Duke, others bode well for the Braves as they enter the regular season. These include bench points, which were even at 38-38; points in the paint, in which Duke only outscored the Braves 34-32; and blocks, where UNCP held a 6-2 advantage.

“I thought we came out really ready to play, I thought our defense faded as the night went on — but also, Pembroke just doesn’t stop playing,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “They played really hard and did a good job.”

Verdier scored nine points for UNCP; Jones and Elijah Cobb each had eight. Amidou Faye had five rebounds.

Kyle Filipowski led Duke with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jared McCain and Proctor each scored 15 points, with seven Blue Devils players scoring nine points or more.

Richards and the Braves hope that those areas where the team matched up relatively well with the Blue Devils become areas they can build on going into the regular season.

“It definitely shows us that we can compete with the best,” Gardner said. “Knowing that we won’t be playing teams like Houston or Duke throughout the season, it definitely keeps our head high, because we know when we face other teams we’ll have a better chance with them, with size and things like that. We’ll definitely be ready for them.”

UNCP is ranked No. 8 in the Division-II preseason coaches poll released Wednesday; the Braves will play top-37 teams in five of their first six games, starting with Saturday’s regular-season opener against Emporia State at the HOF Classic played at Florida Southern. The Braves also play the hosts on Sunday.

“(It’s) just experience, knowing what to do, our plays, things to look at, size,” Gardner said. “We don’t want to be surprised on the court, so it’s nothing new. And then playing against more skilled guys like Duke and Houston, it’ll just make us better down the road.”

