PEMBROKE — Good news continued for the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team on Thursday when the Braves were selected as the preseason favorite to capture the 2023-24 Conference Carolinas regular season title with the release of the Conference Carolinas Coaches Poll.

The Black & Gold picked up 10 first-place votes and received 166 points in the release, just in front of defending Conference Carolinas Tournament champions, Emmanuel, who received four first-place votes and 160 total points.

Points were awards on a 13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Braves are coming off of a 2022-23 season where they claimed their second consecutive Conference Carolinas regular season championship. UNCP also qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time in program history.

UNCP finished second nationally in rebound margin and posted the nation’s eighth best winning percentage last season.

The Braves will kick off the season officially on Saturday when they face Emporia State in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Lakeland, Florida. The two-day tournament will be played inside the Jenkins Fieldhouse.

Fresh off of a historic 2022-23 season, the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team has also been tabbed a league favorite to win the Conference Carolinas title with the release of the 2023-24 Conference Carolinas Coaches Poll on Thursday afternoon.

The Braves received eight first-place votes and a total of 161 points in the release, just ahead of defending regular season champions, Belmont Abbey, who received four first place votes and 156 points. Francis Marion picked up the final two first-place votes and earned 154 points.

The Black & Gold are coming off of a 2022-23 season where the team won the Conference Carolinas Tournament champions. It was the sixth conference tournament crown for the Braves, but the first as a member of NCAA Division II. The squad also punched the program’s first ticket to the NCAA Tournament. UNCP won 22 games during the 2022-23 season, the most since the 1991-92 season.

UNC Pembroke finished the season fourth nationally in field goal percentage defense and sixth nationally in scoring defense.

The Braves will lift the lid on the 2023-24 schedule on November 11 when they face Coker in the Conference Challenge at 2 p.m. The two-day challenge will be played at the DeLoach Center in Hartsville, S.C.