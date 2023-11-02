The second season is upon us — the high school football playoffs begin across the state on Friday.

Those who still have games to play have earned that right through their play in the regular season. For half of those, though, their playoff stay will last just 48 minutes.

Each of the three local teams to make the playoffs will take a long bus ride to a higher seed, with the opponent favored by most to be the advancing squad.

But — at risk of diminishing the credibility of this very column of predictions — in the playoffs, anything goes, and often times even the smartest prognostications can be thrown out the window.

I have, though, written my picks for the local games each week of the season, and that won’t change here — though they’re admittedly just a guess at what may happen, and they’re often some of the harder picks to nail down all season.

Last week: 3-1

This season: 36-6

4A East Region

No. 32 Purnell Swett at No. 1 Rolesville

The down side of making the state-playoff field as the last team in — which gives Purnell Swett its first playoff appearance since 2017 — is that it means said team is playing the No. 1 seed in its first-round game. Purnell Swett will travel to Rolesville Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff as the battle of the Rams will ensue.

Rolesville, which has reached the fourth round in three straight seasons, is an exception from the frequent No. 1 seed which looks unbeatable on paper (i.e. Clinton in 2A), having not only played couple of close games but also having been beaten — by 29 points! — by Grimsley in nonconference play. The Rolesville defense has allowed 27 points or more four times this season, leaving a potential window for Purnell Swett’s offense to have some success.

But Purnell Swett’s defense will face an offense that is legitimately one of the best in the state, with a 2,600-yard passer in Braden Atkinson, a nearly-1,700-yard rusher in Devon Thomas, and a 1,200-yard receiver in Jaedon Alford. This explosive offense has gotten progressively better all season, and has the ability to outscore even a bad performance by the Rolesville defense.

Rolesville 42, Purnell Swett 14

2A East Region

No. 21 St. Pauls at No. 12 Hertford County

While no one on the Purnell Swett roster and almost no one on the Red Springs roster have experienced state-playoff football, St. Pauls makes its eighth-straight playoff appearance, though they’ll meet a Hertford County team that’s experienced themselves, with three third-round trips the last five seasons. The Bulldogs have the longest trip of the three Robeson County playoff teams, traveling three hours for this first-round matchup.

Hertford County has played toe-to-toe with some of the best, losing by just one point to Northeastern in a game that decided the conference championship. The Bears have shut out two of their last three opponents, but allowed 44 points in a high-scoring win last week.

The Bears’ offense is what makes the team go, behind Keveon Rodgers, who St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer called the best quarterback they’ve faced — high praise given the quality of the Bulldogs’ schedule. St. Pauls’ defense has also been of strong quality — but Hertford’s offensive depth ultimately makes the difference, as the Bulldogs stay in this one but the Bears make one more play to advance.

Hertford County 30, St. Pauls 22

No. 30 Red Springs at No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe

SouthWest Edgecombe has shown it, too, can be beaten; despite a perfect run through the Eastern Plains Conference, the Cougars lost twice in nonconference play. Those were, though, to Tarboro and Nash Central teams seeded as a No. 1 and a No. 4 in these playoffs. The Cougars allow 25.2 points per game, not all that impressive a number for a high seed — but if you take out the losses to those two stalwarts, they’ve given up a better-looking 20.1 per contest.

Red Springs coach Tim Ray described SouthWest Edgecombe as a typical Eastern North Carolina football team — a physical team which runs, runs and runs some more. The Cougars have attempted less than six passes per game, but have one back, Jalen Willoughby, over 1,000 yards and another, Jhakari Lovely, likely to get there soon.

Ray said the Red Devils prepared for this type of opponent by facing teams like Purnell Swett and Gray’s Creek earlier this season. But they were hit-and-miss against the run in those games, and this offense has been even more productive (38.4 points per game). I don’t think this will necessarily be a blowout, but I expect the Cougars to establish the ground game well en route to victory.

SouthWest Edgecombe 38, Red Springs 20

