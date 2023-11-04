Captains from Purnell Swett and Rolesville meet at midfield for the coin toss before Friday’s first-round 4A state playoff game at Rolesville. Purnell Swett captains include Zachary Harris (15), Jim Anderson (44), Lakoda Locklear (18) and Jodi Freeman (71).

ROLESVILLE — Making a return to the state playoffs for the first time in six years, the Purnell Swett football team knew it faced a tough test — something that comes with the territory when facing the No. 1 seed — as it traveled to Rolesville to face another group of Rams Friday.

Rolesville quickly made it apparent that it would not give Purnell Swett any opportunity for an upset, scoring early and often on its way to a 62-0 win to advance to the second round.

“You have to give all the credit to Rolesville; they’re good, they’re the No. 1 seed for a reason,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “I expect that team to be playing in the state championship. But we didn’t help our cause, turning the ball over and not executing, not blocking the way we should have.”

Offensively, Rolesville (10-1) earned a first down or a touchdown with seven of its first eight plays from scrimmage, and by the end of that span already had a two-touchdown lead.

Its first drive was a five-play, 65-yard march after receiving the opening kickoff, scoring on a 6-yard pass from Braden Atkinson to Davis Brown. After Kameron Manley intercepted Purnell Swet on its first drive of the game, Rolesville scored three plays later on a 9-yard run by Atkinson to take a 14-0 lead with 7:34 left in the opening quarter.

“We knew it was coming; we knew their quarterback can throw the ball, their receivers can stretch the field and their running back had 15- or 1,600 yards coming into the game,” Deese said. “So we knew the challenge that we had. But our boys played hard — regardless of the score, we still played hard and we didn’t give up.”

Purnell Swett (5-6), the No. 32 seed in the 4A East Region, had a punt blocked on its next possession and Rolesville started the ensuing drive already in the red zone. Purnell Swett finally forced an incompletion and then a holding penalty pushed Rolesville back, but Atkinson found Jaedon Alford on the next play for a 26-yard score and a 21-0 lead with 5:04 on the first-quarter clock.

After another Purnell Swett punt, Rolesville scored quickly again; a three-play drive culminated with a 9-yard touchdown run by Myles Horne, making it 28-0 — still less than 10 minutes into the game.

Devon Thomas ran for a 32-yard touchdown for Rolesville on the first play of the second quarter, making it 35-0. Purnell Swett got its first first down of the game when Raymond Cummings found Lakoda Locklear for a 12-yard pass, but the drive ended in a turnover on downs — and Rolesville scored on the next play, with Atkinson finding Alford again for a 48-yard touchdown to take a 42-0 lead with 9:38 left in the half.

Gavin Waddell caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Atkinson with a minute left in the first half and Rolesville held a 49-0 lead at the break.

With a running clock throughout the second half, Rolesville scored twice more: on a 1-yard Horne run late in the third quarter, then when Manley intercepted his second pass of the game and returned the pick 35 yards for a fourth-quarter score.

Rolesville totaled 303 yards of offense in the first half. Atkinson completed 10 of his 13 pass attempts for 195 yards and four touchdowns; Alford had two catches, both for touchdowns, for 74 yards, while Adrian Silver had three receptions for 50 yards and Waddell had three grabs for 48 yards. Thomas ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Rolesville will play neighboring Wake Forest in the second round next week after the 17th-seeded Cougars beat No. 16 Garner 42-19 Friday.

Despite Friday’s season-ending outcome, Deese was proud of the Rams for simply reaching the playoffs for the first time since the current seniors were sixth-graders — even as he acknowledged last week’s loss to Lumberton in the regular-seaosn finale put the team in a less-attractive playoff position, facing top-seeded Rolesville as the last team in the 4A field.

“The fact that we’re here, the fact that we’re in the playoffs is a testament to how well our boys have played all year,” Deese said. “One or two plays last week, we’re not in the situation we are, we’re playing a team better suited for us. But we made the playoffs, and I am super proud of our boys regardless.”

And, moving forward, Deese hopes that the playoff experience gained by the Rams Friday will motivate them to make postseason appearances a more frequent occurrence after ending a six-year drought.

“I’ve been telling these guys, this is where we want to be every year,” Deese said. “We want to be in the playoffs; regardless of who we play, we want to be in the playoffs. And if we continue this, Purnell Swett has a bright future.”

