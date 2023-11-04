AHOSKIE — After the St. Pauls football team and hosts Hertford County went back-and-forth for four quarters Friday, the Bears stopped the Bulldogs on two late possessions to earn a 44-36 win in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs Friday.

“We missed some shots, we felt like we had them on the ropes and missed some shots,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “There were some important shots that we missed going into halftime, then right there in the fourth quarter. We did a pretty good job of stopping them, but they were able to capitalize on some long third downs.”

No. 12 Hertford County (9-2) scored a tiebreaking touchdown with 5:29 left to take a 44-36 lead. No. 21 St. Pauls (6-5) turned the ball over on downs with 2:50 to go; the Bulldogs got one more chance with a possession starting near midfield with 56 seconds left, but got backed up with a false start and a holding penalty and were unable to score on the drive.

Tyler Parks scored a rushing touchdown and a punt-return touchdown for St. Pauls. Jalen Kinard caught two touchdown passes from Theophilus Setzer; Yoshua McBryde ran for a touchdown and scored the two-point conversion.

St. Pauls took a 22-12 lead in the second quarter, and led 22-20 at halftime.

Hertford County took a 28-22 lead early in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs answered quickly to retake the lead, 29-28.

The Bears retook the lead at 36-29 with a touchdown with 3:53 left in the third. St. Pauls tied the score at 36-36 with 6:23 to go before Hertford County quickly scored its go-ahead touchdown 54 seconds later.

Hertford County will face No. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill in the second round after its 55-6 win over No. 28 Greene Central on Friday.

St. Pauls’ season came to an end after making the program’s eighth straight state-playoff appearance, recovering from an 0-3 start to win six of its final eight games.

“I’m extremely happy about how we turned it around from 0-3,” Setzer said. “I feel like we possibly played our best game tonight. There were times tonight we really came together as a football program. They’re a good team, they were able to right the wrongs and shut off the challenge of the naysayers. We did everything we had to do to win the ballgame, just came up short.”

SouthWest Edgecombe pulls away from Red Springs

After hanging with third-seeded SouthWest Edgecombe for three quarters, the Red Springs football team saw the opportunity for an upset slip away in the late stages of Friday’s first-round playoff game, with the Cougars pulling away to earn a 43-13 win over the Red Devils.

SouthWest Edgecombe (9-2) led 7-0 after the first quarter, and took a 14-0 lead with a touchdown early in the second stanza. No. 30 Red Springs (5-6) scored with 7:02 left in the half to cut the lead in half at 14-7, and the teams exchanged touchdowns in the last 2 1/2 minutes of the half, making it 21-13 at halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter; the Cougars then scored 22 unanswered points with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to leave the Red Devils in the dust.

SouthWest Edgecombe will host No. 14 Farmville Central in the second round next week; the Jaguars beat No. 19 Southwest Onslow 42-35 on Friday.