Bradley makes first ace

J.B.Bradley recorded his first career hole-in-one recently at Fairmont Golf Club.

Bradley made the shot on the 115-yard par-3 eighth hole, hitting a 9-iron.

Lumberton basketball program to hold golf tournament

The Lumberton High School basketball program will hold its third annual fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Four-man captain’s-choice teams can enter for $260 per team, or $65 per individual. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be awarded at the completion of play. A free dinner after the tournament will be provided.

For more information, contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and Joel Haskins were the championship flight winners in the Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 63, finishing seven strokes ahead of runners-up Jason Lowry and Tommy Davis.

Closest to the pin winners were Joel Haskins and James Humphreys.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Ron Freeman and David Hunt were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout, winning in a playoff over Greg Dial and Gurney Bullard. The second flight was won by Tim Moore and Rick Rogers with Atlas Warwick and Tom Cleveland coming in second place. J.D. McGirt and Ray Lowry were the third-flight winners followed by Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson who took second place. Kyle Clark, Bob Antone, Atlas Warwick and Tommy Lowry were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Jeff Wishart with a 65, Jeff Slabe 68, Scott Benton 68, Bradley Hamilton 69, Mitch Grier 69, J.T. Powers 71, Roy Williamson 72, Joe Marks 72, Bert Thomas 72, Phillip Wallwork 72, Eddie Williams 72, James Thompson 73, Tommy Davis 73, Bob Antone 73, Butch Lennon 74, Ray Lowry 74, Mark Lassiter 74, Steve Smith 75, Randy Williamson 75, Michael Baxley 76, Tom Lee 76, Mike Renfrow 76 and Dennis Puckett 76.

